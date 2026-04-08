On January 25, 2019, the University of Akron held a major national symposium on the 25th Amendment to the United States Constitution, following its 50th anniversary. Norman Ornstein from the American Enterprise Institute gave the keynote address, after which the symposium introduced: “two of the highest-profile speakers on the 25th Amendment: Dean John D. Feerick, a key drafter of the Amendment, and Dr. Bandy X. Lee,… the leading proponent of the amendment’s application to President Trump.”

I was honored to speak beside former Fordham Law School Dean Feerick, who:

was a second-year associate working at a law firm [when he] wrote a law review article called, “The Problem of Presidential Inability—Will Congress Ever Solve It?”… He wrote an … editorial piece for the New York Times. Five days later, President John F. Kennedy was killed, and the issue of presidential succession became quite pertinent. [T]he American Bar Association decided to become very heavily involved in this process, and Senator Birch Bayh separately wanted to get the ABA involved, and they both, in a sense, almost concurrently called the other to say: “Can we work together?” And that became … critical to the success of having the 25th Amendment.

Feerick fostered a national effort until its passage, on February 10, 1967, as the Law of the Land for the Nuclear Age.

I was introduced as follows:

Fifty years later, the amendment is making headlines again. Dr. Bandy Lee came to national prominence with the April 2017 medical conference she organized at Yale to discuss the mental health of President Trump. That conference led to the October 2017 publication of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President, edited by Lee, which immediately became a best-seller.

I made the following remarks:

I am here to speak about what is the role of medical professionals with respect to the 25th Amendment: first, the importance of boundaries; secondly,… the responsibility to educate; and thirdly,… our primary responsibility to society. First, the … 25th Amendment is not an area of medical expertise. It is a political process in the way that disability, incompetence, and unfitness are legal determinations, not medical ones. Nevertheless, it is important to note that no court of law would consider declaring disability, incompetence, or unfitness without [medical] expert input. Political processes may do well to uphold a similar standard…. To invoke the 25th Amendment without relevant evidence exposes the process to endless use and misuse for partisan purposes…. Medical expertise can … serve as an objective neutralizing ground, since it is based on verifiable clinical observations and well-documented uniform standards of practice…. Since the beginning of Donald Trump’s presidency, mental health professionals have come forth in historically unprecedented ways to warn against entrusting the U.S. presidency to someone who exhibits such signs of dangerous mental instability. [I organized a conference on our] medical consensus about the president’s dangerousness. Out of the conference came the public service book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President…. When someone is a danger, [our] ethical and legal mandates make clear that safety and wellbeing come first…. We can deduce, for example, that the minimal requirement for a U.S. president is to have the ability to take in proper information and advice, to process that information, and to think about consequences before making sound, reality-based decisions that are not unduly influenced by impulsivity. This is called decisional capacity…. Apart from any consultation we might do when called upon, mental health professionals have a separate primary responsibility to patients and to society,… and therefore a public figure who poses a danger to the health of society then becomes a health professional’s responsibility…. We can inform lawmakers that the medical standard of care in the case of danger is containment, urgent evaluation, and then the least restrictive means of management based on that evaluation. In other words, containment of danger comes first…. All American military personnel must pass a fitness for duty exam before they serve. Those who handle nuclear weapons undergo an especially rigorous screening process that is renewed every year…. In a healthy democracy, it is reasonable for people to require that their leader meet the minimal mental and physical capacity to discharge the duties of the office and for them to be informed as promptly as possible if she or he fails to do so.

Before and since then, Feerick invited me to his classes and student workshops, in which public misperceptions of the 25th Amendment were discussed in real time. He would clarify:

The Amendment was meant to be driven by data, including medical data, and not be a purely political process…. The “other body” is to replace the cabinet, not to decide alongside it…. The vice president enters at the end, to give his consent—he does not drive the process, which would cause conflicts of interest.

I also invited him to speak to my division at Yale, as an example of how psychiatrists might fulfill their ethical duty to “serve society by advising and consulting with the executive, legislative, and judiciary branches of the government” (an ethical guideline that supersedes “the Goldwater rule,” which the American Psychiatric Association unscientifically underscored during the first Trump presidency).

Feerick’s associate, Fordham Professor John Rogan, wrote the following that year:

As Harvard Law Professor Cass R. Sunstein observes,… “The real risk is not that the Twenty-Fifth Amendment will be invoked when it shouldn’t, but that it won’t be invoked when it should.” This risk is heightened when the president may be psychologically unfit…. Psychiatric illness is not beyond conscious manipulation…. Yale psychiatrist Bandy X. Lee and colleagues in “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” … feel it their ethical obligation to share their professional insights. [Cornell Professor of Medical Ethics Joseph Fins] has suggested that … physicians have a supererogatory obligation to share specialized knowledge. This is especially important when discussing psychiatric conditions, which may be hard to apprehend. The objective for mental health professionals is … to educate the citizenry about these conditions so as to promote deliberative democracy.

Now, seven years later, more and more people are talking about the 25th Amendment again; an insider has told me that there may be more than seventy Congress members! From a medical perspective, danger to the public needs to be removed, regardless of the means, and the 25th Amendment offers an additional option to impeachment, hospitalization (the medical standard of care, even for a president), or incarceration (a possibility in a functional democracy).

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, cofounder of Preventing Violence Now, and a long-term consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies on scientific approaches to violence prevention. She became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, introduces her curriculum on rising above the current destructive course to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”