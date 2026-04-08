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Sher''s avatar
Sher'
11h

The 25th is absolutely WAY overdue!

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Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
11h

I personally think that America's institutions, the Parliament (Congress & Senate) and courts have failed & become totally corrupted.

But still, if you want to remove Trump, then immediately draft articles of impeachment. Trump's crimes just in first year of his second term are all too obvious. All you need is 14 Republicans to come to their senses & fulfill their duty to America - 2 Congressmen and 12 Senators. If they can vote alongside Democrats. You can impeach & convict Trump within days & remove him from office.

When I say American institutions have failed, I dare them to prove me wrong by impeaching & removing this totally incompetent and unfit President. Can they do it? I am not holding by breath.

BTW, historian Branko Milanovic has much darker outlook. He believes that even if Trump is impeached & convicted, he will refuse to leave office and continue to run America with executive decrees.

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