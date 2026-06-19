Our country has coddled him, but now the whole world sees that the most powerful nation in the world is incapacitated at the top, as a “political truth teller” explains:

whatever was happening with Trump’s health had been increasingly visible throughout the summit…. Trump is visibly unwell, easily played, and is lavishing his admiration on the most dangerous men alive…. It is embarrassing, but the embarrassment is only the surface of [the] danger underneath.

The Atlantic has published:

the world now faces something new and frightening: a psychotic state. The administration is consistently detached from reality; the normal policy process we have seen in past administrations is nonexistent in this one…. Trump, left on his own without adult supervision, has lurched from blunder to catastrophe.

Our accurate predictions or efforts to prevent these calamities, however, are almost never mentioned. The conditioning that was put in place—that mental health experts should never be cited on mental health issues of critical public concern (imagine saying that of legal or constitutional experts!)—affects discourse to this day. This conditioning did not exist when I first began speaking publicly, before the American Psychiatric Association (APA), led by Jeffrey Lieberman, inculcated in the public the absurd idea that health professionals attempting to protect the public’s health were being “unethical”.

Then there was a 2018 Atlantic article titled, “The Psychiatrist Telling Congress Trump Could Be Involuntarily Committed,” that—much like the New York Times article published in the same week and Lieberman’s “Just a Jerk” article on the same date—departed from all other major journal articles that took us seriously until then. In retrospect, it reads like a “hit job” that carries Lieberman’s demeaning language:

Just a short time ago, the idea of an Ivy League psychiatrist privately meeting with members of Congress to convince them that the president is mentally unstable would have been the stuff of crazed conspiracy theories. But that’s exactly what Bandy Lee has been doing…. lawmakers’ interest is notable, even radical, for another reason as well: In defiance of the American Psychiatric Association’s ethical guidelines, Lee is relaying her analysis of the president’s mental health without having ever examined him.

This is despite admitting: “She’s been calling for a mental-health evaluation of the president for almost a year.” I cannot confirm that Lieberman met with the Atlantic the way I learned he did with the New York Times Editorial Board, but the standard for assessing dangerousness, which compels a mental health evaluation, is different from the standard for diagnosis—and the article’s ignorance of this difference gives away that it was APA- or Lieberman-driven. Regardless, the manner of using aggressive language, excessively focusing on an involuntary admission—which at that time I stated as a last resort to avoid—and deliberately placing my words wildly out of context to misrepresent the actual message is almost identical.

However, my quotes in isolation, stated almost nine years ago, uncannily apply to today:

She argues that Trump may actually be a dangerous person—one who’s shown a “pattern of violent behavior and violent tendencies”—and she’s considered whether the president should be involuntarily committed to a hospital mental-health program. “We … could be held legally liable if we don’t when the signs are obvious,” Lee told me…. Lee explained that she believes she has a duty to warn the public about what she sees in Trump…. She’s told me that Trump currently poses a public-health risk—most of all because of his ability to wage nuclear war unilaterally…. Lee told me, [his tweet] was a warning “of even the ultimate violence that could annihilate humanity as we know it.” She suggested … “the 25th Amendment,” but acknowledged “it’s not my area” [my area is to see that the danger is removed, regardless of the means]. “It’s the first time that I’ve jumped into this domain because of medical concerns, because of human survival.”

Those prominent in the APA are the ones who sound overly compromised now, such as Allen Frances, who stated: “there is clearly nothing substantial to [Lee’s] claims and no reason to believe an evaluation would change anything.”

Lieberman, of course, said: “You’ve got to be kidding. That’s preposterous,” regarding what I proposed.

Yet, humanity’s current existential crisis, or at least the end of an 80-year stretch of unprecedented peace—certainly the end of America as we know it—was predicted, because it was clinically predictable. Donald Trump has now made Iran a superpower, failed at every policy, and was booed at Madison Square Garden. He is closer than ever before to saying, “If I am going to go, I will take the whole world with me.”

Technically, we do not make predictions but assessments of fitness and dangerousness. These are usually followed by action.

The fitness evaluation a panel of top independent mental health experts performed in 2019 determined Donald Trump to be unfit for any job, much less president—and he has drastically deteriorated in fitness since. The dangerousness risk assessment a panel of the most eminent living psychiatrists performed in 2024 showed him to be so dangerous, he needed to be incarcerated for the maximum sentence the law would allow—and he has grown dramatically more dangerous since. Now, 36 of the greatest authorities in medicine and psychiatry, including multiple Nobel laureates and former department chairs, have stated unequivocally on the Congressional Record that the president must be removed for medical reasons. What is at stake is no less than the very survival of the human species.

Continually waiting for the next election has repeatedly been tried, and it does not address what an ”anti-disinformation activist” calls, “psychological war on democracy.” We can no longer neglect the electorate’s rights now.

Many ask what average citizens could do. Recognize that you hold the ultimate power. Use us. Cite us. Reject what the establishment is doing: pretending we do not exist, so that the most relevant expertise would be unavailable to you. Employ us as your hired experts, for our obligation to the public far exceeds that to the private interests that pay us. And consider what one of the 36 signatories, Dr. David Abraham, said about a “bottom-up kind of national movement”:

Politicians live in the tops of the trees. We have to go to the bottoms of the trees and shake them until they come around to our way of thinking. And the way you do that is you have lots of people shaking the tree.

Shake with us.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee will hold her next planning meeting for Survival University on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 6 p.m. EDT / 3 p.m. PDT. A paid subscription will include you in the invitations.