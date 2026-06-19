The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Richard Hahn's avatar
Richard Hahn
14hEdited

Thank you again, Dr. Lee. Especially as a psychologist member of WMHC, I continue to shake my head at the general course of events since the political advent of the Trump/MAGA-Republican gangster/cult. I believe that only one factor among many is how many people just weren't capable of realizing that a horribly dangerous person can win a presidential election--twice! (First time through the awful Electoral College) The Founders sure knew it can happen! So many people nowadays, despite Dr. Lee's valiant efforts to warn, seem through inertia to think that things are just politics as usual. There're not! In every upcoming election, please VOTE for healthy alternatives to MAGA-Republican. Along with it, I continue to comment on YouTube videos that have warnings about Trump. I make special note of Dr. Lee and the WMHC, with website address.

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D. Hammer's avatar
D. Hammer
14h

OK, so when are we going to get passed the "Discussion Phase" and start doing something tangible about getting rid of Trump??? Afterall, we have been discussing Trump for over 10 years, and he has become president twice since the time you released your book "The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump". Perhaps your next book should be: "How Americans Timidly Defer from Flushing a Sticking Toilet"!!!

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