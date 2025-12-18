Learning about the root causes of violence can help illumine the state of the world, as well as the dangers of an American president. This is why on December 13, 2025, we convened the special class, “How to Prevent Violence: Sociological, Psychological, and Spiritual Perspectives.” Dr. James Gilligan, one of the world’s foremost scholars on violence, gave the first lecture. Below is a short excerpt, and the actual video is far below:

Let me begin by [emphasizing] the existential importance of the problem of violence, and particularly at this point in world history. We know from the students of evolution that 99 percent of the species that have ever existed have become extinct, and there is no law of God or man that exempts the human species from that risk…. What I would say is that the risk of our becoming the first species in all of evolutionary history to render ourselves extinct by means of our own violence toward ourselves, toward other members of our own species, which ultimately involves us—that risk is greater than it has ever been in evolutionary history because we have invented thermonuclear weapons that are capable of destroying all life on earth and, in any case, clearly all human life.

So it would be impossible, I think, to overestimate or overstress the importance of understanding the causes and prevention of human violence, particularly at this unprecedented point in our history as a species. Now,… I have spent more than 50 years … studying the causes and prevention of violence…. I went into prisons because that is where the violence is…. And my thought was it was only by studying those people and learning from them that we could learn what causes violence on whatever scale throughout the world. And I will emphasize that has always been my goal from the beginning to understand violence as an aspect of human nature that could threaten and does threaten all of us. Now, one of the first things I discovered when I began working with people in prisons was when I would ask somebody why he had killed or assaulted or raped another person, I would almost always get the same answer that he would say: Because he or she disrespected me. They said that so often that they abbreviated it into the slang word instead of disrespected: “dissed—he dissed me or she dissed me.” And it struck me that whenever somebody uses a word so often that they abbreviate it, it says something about how central it is in their moral and emotional vocabulary….

Now, I would say that what I learned from my observational work in the prisons working with individual murders, serial murders, mass murderers, and people who have committed all kinds of other crimes,… there is a continuum from shame to pride, and [there] is a continuum from the feeling of guilt to the feeling of innocence. Now, what I want to mention is that those emotions are essential to all human behavior as love and hate are, and I emphasize love and hate because those are basically the causes of all human behavior. When we pursue something and want to expand our access to it or keep it alive and present, we do that because we love that thing or that person. When we want to exterminate or destroy something, get it out of our lives, that is because we hate that thing or person….

Shame is the absence of or deficiency of self-love. Remember, the opposite of shame is pride. Pride is self-love, self-esteem, feelings, self-worth and so forth. Shame is the deficiency of self-love. It is the response when people feel humiliated, insulted, disrespected, defeated, rejected, punished, treated as less worthy than other people. But the necessary psychological cause of all human violence ultimately is the feeling of shame, meaning the absence or deficiency of self-love, and the desire to replace shame with pride by humiliating other people is the ultimate humiliation, which is to injure them or kill them by which you show that you are more powerful than they are. You are not weak; you are not inadequate. You have so much power that you can wipe out their ability to shame you.

What shame motivates is anger toward other people and love toward the self. It motivates love toward the self, meaning like being egocentric, self-centered, selfish, grandiose, and so forth, or megalomania: belief that you are the greatest person on earth. And so, when people feel ashamed, they are motivated to try to get as much love for themselves as they can and to hate other people as a way of shaming other people and transferring their own shame onto the victims of their violence. Guilt is the opposite of shame. Guilt motivates love toward others and hatred toward the self. That is when people feel guilty, they feel like they deserve punishment, they deserve pain, and they can reduce the feeling of guilt—guilt [and shame] are two of the most painful emotions people can have. One way to reduce the amount of guilt people feel is by punishing themselves and by being good to other people. My point is that neither shame nor guilt solves the problem of violence. Shame merely directs violence toward other people, guilt merely directs it toward yourself.

What we need is what I would call a third emotion, which is beyond shame and guilt, and that is the emotion of love towards self and others…. We are born with a capacity to love, the desire to love and so forth. When a newborn baby is born, the baby is born with an in-built, innate drive to bond with the mother, to form an attachment with the mother…. That is why Aristotle was correct, 2500 years ago, when he said that human beings are social animals….

One difference between shame and guilt is shame primarily motivates homicide that is violence toward other people, whereas guilt primarily motivates suicide, which is violence toward the self. These are both forms of lethal violence…. In these, shame directs violence outwards, guilt directs it inwards. Neither of them solves the problem of violence. That can only come about when people develop the capacity for love of self and others….

They … learned that by helping other people, they would feel neither shame nor guilt because showing that they had the capacity to help others was something they could take pride in. It showed they had abilities, competencies, and more than they needed just for themselves, and they certainly would not feel guilty because they were helping other people, not harming them. So what I am saying is these are universal possibilities in human nature. They are built in. They do not require people to become saints. What we need to do is find out what is inhibiting us, inhibiting anybody from, I had say from reaching what is a normal component of human nature that we are born with, and that is the capacity to love others and to love ourselves, and to find alternatives to violence,… to give you a sense of the scale of what we are talking about.