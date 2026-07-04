The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Kosmos's avatar
Kosmos
4h

Bandy, this is a provocative historical-psychological comparative analysis that enlarges the context of your psychiatric-political observations, admonitions and warnings.

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Nicole's avatar
Nicole
4h

Powerful and important history lesson. Should be compulsory reading for all Americans who, unaware of their own history, have lost touch with reality.

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