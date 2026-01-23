The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Kevin Flynn's avatar
Kevin Flynn
1d

Everything you’ve said about this topic over the years should be self-evident. The fact that we’re still dealing with this issue suggests the human race is in serious trouble as a species. Unfortunately, things will likely get much worse.

Reply
Share
1 reply
DrFrann's avatar
DrFrann
1dEdited

Dr Lee,

With all due respect. 🙏🏻. I’m new to your page. I’ve been in practice for over 30 years in many capacities. I can see what going on and it makes me sick. Sometimes I wonder if I should get out of bed. You can see what’s going on and wrote to it . Most of my colleagues are wringing their hands with what we see on the world stage. What can be done to stop this? Dr. Lee, can he be stopped with such a fierce momentum that has been created.

25th will not solve it especially since it’s the VP who has to formally initiate it and he/she then steps in to the office. ( I might add Imho we could be swapping out an older one for a younger one with similar traits and better stamina).

Article 2 Section 4 could be a remedy however there needs to be a significant vote which we don’t have. It feels like a double bind. This is a semi public forum so even discussing it here feels impossible. This is madness. The world has become his bully pulpit. 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

I completely agree with you, especially this paragraph from your recent commentary of 1/22/26: “Diagnosis was never the point. Narcissistic personality disorder and frontotemporal dementia—as well as a dozen more differential diagnoses—may be correct, but they are distractions. They may be curiosities the public can use the occasion to learn about, but they are secondary to the emergency at hand—which is public safety, including nuclear danger.”

Reply
Share
8 replies
46 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture