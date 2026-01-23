﻿Our concerns after Donald Trump’s first election quickly led to our ethics conference at Yale School of Medicine, with many of America’s leading psychiatrists, and then to our bestselling book later that year in 2017.

We realized from the start that the purpose, and the responsibility, of experts is to know when to use our expertise to protect society and to avoid having society suffer through foreseeable calamities by dealing with psychiatrically-dangerous persons in advance—before they can bring about what are preventable disasters. As psychiatric professionals, we clearly warned then, and continue to do so, that because of Donald Trump’s severe mental impairments he must be immediately contained, one way or another, and if this were not done he would escalate until he became unstoppable, as he is now.

Many now ask, more than nine years later, what is the solution to our situation? The first major step, much more difficult now, is to set straight the role of mental health experts as the primary consultants needed to contain a dangerously mentally-impaired person with presidential powers who must be restrained and stopped. For this, mental health expertise is critical, even decisive.

In the twenty-first century, we should no longer invoke “miasma”, spirits, or even supernatural political theories to deal with medical issues that have been thoroughly scientifically studied. The same holds true for a psychiatric medical issue: we know what it is, and we know what works for it. In medicine, psychiatry holds no different position than any other specialty, other than that the affected organ is the mind/brain.

We were seriously led down the wrong path when the American Psychiatric Association (APA) singled out and stigmatized the entire field, finding an opportunity to gain federal funding—which it did, in unprecedented ways under the first Trump administration—by going against science and by discrediting us through the false claim that we were diagnosing.

Diagnosis was never the point. Narcissistic personality disorder and frontotemporal dementia—as well as a dozen more differential diagnoses—may be correct, but they are distractions. They may be curiosities the public can use the occasion to learn about, but they are secondary to the emergency at hand—which is public safety, including safety from nuclear danger.

It is understandable that the public thinks in terms of diagnosis and asks for it, but it was the role of mental health experts to educate the public that the real issue is mental unfitness and dangerousness. These are evaluations mental health experts are obligated to do even before diagnosis, and regardless of patient status (in fact, a physician does not have the option not to take a person as a patient if danger is involved). Even when a dangerous person is contained, we are still regularly called upon to assess mental capacity or violence risk by courts, prisons, governments, and boards of directors, and we are encouraged to serve in this role as part of our responsibility to society. This responsibility is quite apart from the responsibility we have toward patients, including diagnosis by personal interview under consent.

Had these issues been emphasized, instead of the false issues of “the Goldwater rule” and diagnosis, we would not have become targets for the APA and the New York Times—after meeting with the APA—and the public would not have been rendered so helpless. These are the reasons why U.S. Congress members urged us to “educate the public medically,” so that they could “intervene politically.” They were absolutely correct in the division of our roles.

Another way in which the public was misled was George Conway’s publishing his Atlantic article, which launched him as “the expert” on the president’s mental health—without correct attribution. At the time, he based the article almost entirely on what I told him, in great detail, anticipating coauthorship (now I see why he did not allow it; not only would he get away with it, he could revert back to his amateur fascination with diagnosis, while ignoring our dire warnings). I was shocked when he did not even mention me as a source of his knowledge, because this failure to assign correct roles could have catastrophic consequences—and it did. What I was asking of Conway was what legal professionals do best: to defer to experts of areas in which one does not have expertise and to bring focus to that expertise (this is how courts function, for example). A legal expert knows that he cannot be a medical expert after simply reading about diagnostic criteria, just as a medical expert cannot, and should not, advance oneself as a legal expert. It was just the beginning of our media blackout, and thus his failure to highlight this fact set in course a parade of non-experts claiming to know all about mental health, with himself at the top. I expressed in real time my disappointment with him as a graduate of Yale Law School (where I was teaching), but I quickly learned how public personalities are different: the first question is always, “What will advance me?” (something similar also happened with Mary Trump). He therefore avoided all the renowned and eminent experts until he discovered John Gartner—an outrageous figure whose willingness to lie, cheat, and steal, as long as it advanced his public self-image, belied any “expertise”.

We no longer live in a time when truth can be sacrificed for self-image. The truth is that the nation and the world are in an unremitting medical crisis, because the correct medical expertise is not called upon. Entertaining the public without educating about our critical role in intervention and behavioral management—or worse, suppressing us in the interest of one’s self-advancement—has led even the media down the wrong road.

A rare article for the Independent, however, began broaching the subject of our role as consultants, pointing out our actions through the CIA, in relation to the Twenty-Fifth Amendment (the public has been misled into believing it is unworkable when the author, John Feerick, emphasized that its initiation begins with data—often from medical experts—not the vice president), and in equipping former White House Chief of Staff General John Kelly with the ability to avert nuclear war.

The article now focused on what a current White House chief of staff could potentially do, with the help of consultants:

[C]ould Susie Wiles … be the one person to calm the chaos? [“She] could buttress her efforts by consulting with mental health experts,” Lee says.

The point is whoever, in whatever position, would do well to recognize that, in a mental health crisis, seeking our help is nine-tenths the solution.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is holding a meditation series on the theme:

“The Power of Being One”

The next session will be this Saturday, January 24, 2026, at 12 noon EST/9 a.m. PST on Zoom. A paid subscription is required to receive a link the morning before.

This is an informal series. Formal courses on major issues of our day will now be moved to the institute, Preventing Violence Now, beginning later this month. Stay tuned for classes with world-renowned scholars, movers, and shakers!

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist who studies human violence and also holds a master’s in divinity. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, is developing a curriculum to help humanity rise above its destructive course and to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”