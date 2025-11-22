The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sanjeev's avatar
Sanjeev
8d

Donald Trump is probably the most unpopular and most hated President in America. Even his own base is turning against him triggered by Epstein scandal. While Oligarchs are plundering America under Trump, they are also thinking of maintaining slight distance with the hated President. Oligarchs like Musk or Rupert Murdoch or Bezos don't have any genuine affection or honorable relationship with Trump. It's a malevolent alliance of convenience to rape & plunder America.

While Oligarchs and their media empires and their Social media machines provide a flank to Trump, they also know the reality that Trump's popularity is plummeting because of disastrous track record. If time comes, Oligarchs won't hesitate to dump Donald Trump and latch onto an alternative figure.

People should keep in mind that while first priority is to depose Pathocratic Trump regime, the bigger purpose should be reform of Political & economic system of America and dismantling of Oligarchical power structure. Empires of oligarchs like Musk should be broken up like Standard Oil and even nationalized if needed. Musk deserve to be XXX years in prison for subverting American democracy and treason.

https://3rdworldecon.substack.com/p/technological-determinism-and-new

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
Janet Edelstein's avatar
Janet Edelstein
8d

This is scary. We need to get rid of musk!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture