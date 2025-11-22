Elon Musk is not gone. He has just gone away from Washington and, by his own eccentric standards, gone relatively quiet. But the damage he has inflicted on American society and its institutions is vast, still to be properly determined, and likely to be immense and painfully difficult to undo.

At the height of his “honeymoon” with Donald Trump, I predicted their abrupt fallout, given the primitive characteristics of their relationship and the common idealization-devaluation cycle. Indeed, that “relationship” is over; there is no more “shadow president” and being mentors to each other.

Now, after being pushed out of the spotlight—something an actual president can do—Musk has learned that the punishment for transgressing is severe and that the hierarchy is firmly set. He has come crawling back, not as a co-conspirator as before, but as a subordinate to Trump’s destructive agenda. For people with unstable personalities, this kind of dominance-submission dynamic feels safer—and turns out to be more stable.

With the pivotal mid-term elections less than a year away, Musk will likely be groveling for his master’s approval, eager to be put back to use. With his totally unprecedented 1 trillion-dollar pay package—which Tesla shareholders confirmed—he now wields tremendous, potentially decisive, financial influence over the elections. He is already the richest man in the world, worth nearly 500 billion dollars! Meanwhile, as Donald Trump schemes to manipulate the mid-terms to maintain his grip on power and to keep his Mar-a-Lago-style White House mega ballroom humming, Musk will be entirely at his service.

This time, the “teaming up” will be even more dangerous than before. When 25 percent of the shareholders voted against giving Musk such an unprecedented payday, Musk lashed out at his critics, calling them “corporate terrorists.” This is actually an apt description of himself, as the greater the psychological impairment, the more likely one is to project one’s own characteristics onto others.

For both Musk and Trump, manipulation is their modus operandi—and their Achilles’ heel. Each is remarkably vulnerable to being manipulated, even as they deny that they are. In reality, they are both being steered by the dominant political and economic entities and establishments, as well as by foreign powers, who are actually making and controlling U.S. policies.

Some time ago, I wrote about “the Triple Menace”—Trump, Musk, and the lesser-known but perhaps most destructive of them all, Jeffrey Lieberman (since he stopped the entire process from being stopped). Their psychological fragility, which led incidents that troubled and challenged them into becoming reasons for each of their crusades of destruction, should have made them unfit for their positions from the very beginning.

When unfit individuals are allowed to remain in positions of power—or to use their impairments to seize power in the first place—we place society in profound peril. With “the Triple Menace,” we have seen how revenge and retribution were not only their supreme goal, but also their biggest psychic need. Lieberman is mostly gone, fired from his chairmanship of Columbia’s Psychiatry Department, but his maximal damage was already done when he helped unleash his psychological cronies. His psychiatric creations, Trump and Musk, still have ahead of them far more damage they can do.

We thus see how individuals who are deceptively unfit are far more destructive than an overtly incapacitated person, such as a president in a coma—yet, the public is less likely to detect the former than the latter. In fact, even though medicine considers both equally incapacitated, the former group requires extra expert training to detect and evaluate. If more and more mentally-unfit individuals are reaching leadership positions, escaping public discovery, then we need a better screening system. Corporations have done this for years, and more doctors’ and lawyers’ groups are requiring mental fitness evaluations before members join. It is about time that political parties require their presidential candidates to pass mental fitness screening before they even run.

Because of the absence of these safeguards, we have come to the point where, without hyperbole, the future of our country, and indeed our world, hangs in the balance. Currently, our collective survival is dependent on the whims of two dangerously erratic and mentally-disturbed persons, Donald Trump and Elon Musk! And together they are far more dangerous than they would be without each other—just as Trump is far more dangerous in his second term than his first, when he had far fewer such “partnerships”.

As a reminder, here are the publicly-known twists and turns in the volatile Trump/Musk connection. In 2022, Musk described Trump as an unsuitable president after Trump labeled him a “bullshit artist.” At a rally in July, Trump escalated the clash, declaring: “Maybe it’s time he went back to where he came from.” The news depicted this on-again, off-again alliance as a “feud”, but that word is far too inadequate, is too limited in perspective, and misses the much larger psychological dynamics at play between two deeply troubled individuals. It is no exaggeration to state, again, that the fate of our country—and our world—rests in their hands or, should I say, their minds. Yet not a single news story about their so-called “feud” has addressed the critical psychological factors that shape their behavior and that constitute the core of my warnings in this article.

In his latest, Musk gets a seat at the cabinet table, wearing a hat that declares: “TRUMP WAS RIGHT ABOUT EVERYTHING.” This is not likely a statement of conviction or vindication, but an announcement of defeat and obedience. Musk, more than anyone, can and would pour hundreds of millions into the Trump/MAGA campaign without feeling the slightest loss. And we must always remember: whatever billionaires “invest” in keeping Trump, and eventually J.D. Vance, in power is returned to them many times over, in far greater amounts than they “invest”—with only the people paying the price.

We should also remember: in light of Musk’s absolute endorsement of Trump, it was Musk himself who earlier this year, after Trump publicly told him to “get out of town,” helped the explosive issue of Donald Trump’s involvement with Jeffrey Epstein to go “viral”. That major matter still hangs over Trump like a Sword of Damocles, even possibly threatening to bring him down.

With this latest, sweeping Musk vindication of Trump, Musk may well understand how precarious the Epstein situation can become for Trump and is thus telegraphing that, if necessary, he is prepared to bankroll and orchestrate a massive propaganda campaign to protect him.

