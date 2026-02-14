The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

David L Meyers
18h

You are so on the mark, Dr Lee. I have been writing about this for some time though not nearly as clearly and long as you. One of the concerns I have raised is regarding the conduct of the Chief White House Physician/Physician to the President (CWHP). A thorough examination of the President must include a mental health evaluation (not just a “Mini-Mental Status Exam”). As you point out, Donald Trump is so clearly unfit for duty, psychiatrically and probably neurologically compromised that a competent physician would note that and pursue further evaluation and consultation.

One of the ethical conundrums evolves from the dual obligations the CWHP must reconcile, namely, his obligations to his country and the Constitution, which he has sworn to defend and protect, while honoring his Hippocratic Oath to care for his patient in an ethically responsible way. The fact that the President is his Commander-in-Chief poses impossible conflicts of interest. Hence, he should have referred the President to a neutral evaluator who did not have these conflicts.

I wonder if the CWHP could be called before a Congressional Committee to address these concerns.

Lloyd
17h

Thank you for this Dr Lee. Thank you for your work and defence of democracy.

