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D. Hammer's avatar
D. Hammer
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Despite whatever psychological problems Trump has, he is still a Criminal in every other aspect, and should be treated as such. It's really hard to understand why Americans are allowing Trump to remain in presidency, to rule over them, unless Americans are the ones with the real psychological problems, and are horribly inept at getting control over the situation. It's such an embarrassment to be an American anymore!!

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Molly Ciliberti's avatar
Molly Ciliberti
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Donald J Trump now claims to have talked with Teddy Roosevelt, combining delusions of grandeur, confabulation and sundowning for the trifecta of frontal temporal lobe dementia.

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