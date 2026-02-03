Ruth Ben-Ghiat’s invitation to contribute a New York Times op-ed may mark a significant shift in the newspaper’s handling of Donald Trump’s mental pathology. Ben-Ghiat was on the board of the World Mental Health Coalition for the two years that led up to her 2020 publication of Strongmen: Mussolini to the Present, which contained many of our discussions. Her article is worth reading, for she is an example of an expert in a different field who was regularly educated and informed by mental health experts at a critical time; many will remark a difference in her observations. Her article is also a tragic marker of what did not have to happen—she softens the language, but we spoke of no less than the near- if not total destruction of the United States and the World Order, if not the extinction of the human species, were Donald Trump’s mental pathology to continue in the presidential office. We are there now.

Many readers know that I have counted the New York Times as a kind of barometer of our current mental health pandemic. It is because the Times outright declared it did not need to hear from us in 2018, even when the public—and the U.S. Congress—disagreed. Other news organizations that had booked us canceled, believing that there must be something behind the nation’s premier newspaper’s strong stance (there was nothing—only a nascent fascism’s need to stifle the truth). Articles by or about us went from being the most read of all articles that day, that week, or that weekend—and my letter to the Times editor the most read in the paper’s history, I was told—to not being published at all.

Even the op-eds by myself that Jim Dao, then editor of the opinion section who even published the Times’ first anonymous op-ed, already accepted, the paper refused to print. I tried to warn him that even Peter Baker—who is so well-respected, “he can publish anything”—could not get my quotes in any article. There were at least a dozen such incidents with the Times.

One of the primary abilities to be lost with spiraling mental health is insight, or the ability to see that something is wrong. One might say that mental health experts are society’s insight—including the nation’s ability to help itself through healthy solutions.

While there are still healthy aspects remaining in an individual, one is conflicted but can still imagine that something could be wrong and seek the right help. As long as there is insight, prognosis remains good. When no treatment comes, this ability is eventually lost. There is no longer any conflict, but the organism’s descent into sickness becomes a freefall.

Imagine what would have been possible if my colleagues and I were believed in the beginning, if foresight were valued, and if the most relevant expertise were not denigrated or sidelined. Just like the Covid-19 pandemic, a pandemic did not need to come into existence at all. Even after nine years of accurate warnings, precise recommendations of actions that are needed for behavioral containment, and predictions that include correct timeline and severity, a fragmented nation still seems to agree on one thing: that mental health expertise is not needed.

Where mental health is concerned, insight is 90 percent of the battle, but the most difficult to attain. Consider how laypersons, right or left, are quick to believe they know all there is to know about mental health and mental disorders; how charlatans and nonexperts are elevated above true experts; and how the nation would rather live through the calamities than to prevent them. This is not a fault of the public but the nature of mental health matters—which tragically the antiscientific American Psychiatric Association exploited, and the counter-journalistic New York Times supported.

Therefore, the invitation to Ben-Ghiat to contribute is a crucial development. Her content makes clear that she is sought for her sensitivity to mental health aspects. Here are some quotes from her excellent article:

Today, President Trump appears to be testing the depths of the hole into which he can throw himself—and drag America with him…. Rather than recalibrating, Mr. Trump is barreling ahead (or down), whatever the costs to the nation and the world. Asked … if he recognized any constraints on his actions, the president replied: “My own morality. My own mind. It’s the only thing that can stop me”…. As autocrats surround themselves with loyalists who praise them and party functionaries who repeat their lies, leaders can start to believe their own hype. As they cut themselves off from expert advice and objective feedback, they start to promulgate unscrutinized policies that fail. Rather than course correct, such leaders often double down and engage in even riskier behavior—starting wars or escalating involvement in military conflicts…. The result: a disillusioned population that loses faith in the leader and elites who begin to rethink their support.

She demonstrates how Donald Trump’s characteristics are well-known constellations of symptoms (which mental health experts encounter in everyday treatment settings) and highlights how rigid and uniform their presentation is, when they “slip through” to reach positions of power:

“I follow my instincts, and I am never wrong,” said the Italian Fascist dictator Mussolini, shortly before he invaded Ethiopia in 1935. That war and Italy’s ensuing occupation initially made him popular at home, further inflating his ego, but eventually contributed to the bankruptcy of the Italian state…. “The password among high-ranking Fascists became, ‘Tell Mussolini what he wants to hear’”…. When Mr. Putin invaded Ukraine in February 2022,… Mr. Putin had become insecure. He was fearful of internal dissent, as evidenced by his escalating repression of Alexei Navalny, and fearful of Ukraine’s democracy over the border…. The invasion of Ukraine was supposed to secure Mr. Putin’s place in history as the leader who revived a version of the Soviet empire. Instead,… “His autocracy at home and imperialism abroad has set them back decades”…. Now, it seems, it’s America’s turn to have a “Bubble Wrapped president,” as The Atlantic called him, surrounded by sycophants who praise his judgment and fill him with a sense of infallibility.

The political system or an ideology is not what brings a nation to catastrophic downfall, but an influential leader’s mental pathology, coupled with a nation’s loss of insight. The day we recognize this true source of our problem, and call upon the correct experts who can advise on how to avoid the worst and to heal from a mental health pandemic, we will have regained insight.

