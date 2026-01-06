The New York Times Editorial Board published an exceptional, big-picture view of the current presidency with the following image:

This has been the perspective of mental health experts from the beginning, as we concern ourselves with underlying dangerousness or unfitness, far before consideration of political affiliation or societal rank. Medical facts are facts, which this article presents clearly.

Nevertheless, it should go further and acknowledge, however inconvenient, its contribution to our current predicament. The editorial notes about January 6, 2021:

It was a day that should live in infamy. Instead, it was the day President Trump’s second term began to take shape.

I would go further back: the true day of infamy came when the Times Editorial Board itself abruptly turned us from being the number one topic of national conversation to being blacked out of major media altogether. In that moment, the nation lost a genuine chance to address a mental health crisis with an appropriate mental health intervention, and instead entered the current dystopian distortion of reality.

This happened despite strong public demand and the media’s uncommon openness about mental health: at the time, I was invited onto all major network and cable news programs, interviewing fifteen hours a day, week after week. That rare absence of stigma ended once the American Psychiatric Association (APA), under the “leadership” of past president Jeffrey Lieberman, aggressively spread disinformation about us.

This backlash followed an earlier January 6—when the Guardian invited me to contribute a piece and published it in 2018—which, like all other articles by or about us at the time, became the most-read article of the day, week, and weekend. In it, I explained:

The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 27 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President [keeps] within the letter of the Goldwater rule…. the personal health of a public figure is her private affair—until, that is, it becomes a threat to public health.

At the height of public interest—after our book became an unprecedented New York Times bestseller of its kind—I was invited to meet with more than fifty members of Congress. They told us they relied on us to “educate the public medically,” so that they could “intervene politically.” At the time, a Congressional bill was rapidly gaining support that would have created an independent, “other body” that included psychiatrists, to replace the cabinet in implementing the Twenty-Fifth Amendment when a president is unable to perform the duties of office.

I remain convinced that, but for the intervention of the APA and the Times, we would have succeeded in establishing a rational, mental health response to a mental health crisis. And rather than becoming the world’s most bewildering, “Banana Republic,” the United States would have been praised for addressing a difficult situation responsibly and setting a global standard.

As I explained in the Guardian, we spoke up at the threshold of threat, applying the most conservative interpretation of “the Goldwater rule.” According to scholars of the “rule”, a psychiatrist’s duty to educate the public arises when there is potential societal benefit—well before imminent threat. Yet, upon meeting with Lieberman, the Times Editorial Board issued a piece that initiated the media blackout of mental health experts. The piece echoed Lieberman’s distinctly pejorative language, as well as his extreme interpretation of “the Goldwater rule,” unshared by an overwhelming majority of surveyed psychiatrists. It said:

Unfortunately, a number of psychiatrists … who should know better have increasingly taken up the Trump-is-crazy line. In “The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump,” released last October, [the authors] concluded that Mr. Trump presents a grave and immediate danger to the safety of America and the world. No argument there, but why do we need to hear it from psychiatrists relying on their professional credentials? Dr. Bandy Lee … said the authors are “assessing dangerousness, not making a diagnosis”…. There’s a good reason the profession established an ethical guideline in 1973, known as the Goldwater Rule….

It cast us as unethical psychiatrists breaking professional rules rather than fulfilling our professional responsibility to society, and it appeared opposite the only full-page psychiatrist opinion on Donald Trump the Times permitted—written by Lieberman and titled: “Maybe Trump is Not Mentally Ill. Maybe He’s Just a Jerk.”

The APA’s earlier press release also contained Lieberman’s denigrating language:

Armchair psychiatry or the use of psychiatry as a political tool is the misuse of psychiatry and is unacceptable and unethical…. APA is ready to make recommendations from among our 37,000 psychiatrist members, physicians who have the … objectivity to perform a thorough and apolitical evaluation. Using psychiatry for political or self-aggrandizing purposes is stigmatizing for our patients and negatively impacts our profession.

“Armchair psychiatry,” “use of psychiatry as a political tool,” and “political or self-aggrandizing purposes” were phrases Lieberman repeatedly used to speak, write, and “tweet” about us far before the press release. He appeared angered that members of Congress consulted us rather than him, and hence the “recommendations”. When a historian remarked that my book featured the most eminent living psychiatrists, Lieberman denigrated them as, “They’re not so eminent!” He failed to recognize that, by imputing motives to us without basis, he was himself violating “the Goldwater rule.” More broadly, by silencing experts, he stigmatized the entire field—since research consistently shows that silence is the primary driver of stigma.

Before the disinformation could be corrected, the broader media followed suit, and within two to three weeks we were completely blacked out of the major media, never to return.

The recent Times editorial is correct when it says:

Jan. 6, 2021 … was indeed a turning point, but not the one it first seemed to be…. It heralded a culture of political unaccountability.

Before there was unaccountability for violence, there was unaccountability for unfitness. January 6 did not have to be. Expertise exists to prevent pandemics, insurrections, wars, and similar crises before they occur. Ethical health professionals have a duty to act on what they know to protect the public, and the press has a duty to report concerns accurately—not to suppress a publicly-supported movement.

I believe correct intervention is still possible, and further harm could be reduced, if the New York Times were willing to acknowledge its error and the APA to correct the misperceptions it spread—before being (along with Lieberman) well-rewarded with federal funds.

