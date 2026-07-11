The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Ed Garland's avatar
Ed Garland
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Dr. Lee, I am grateful for your work. I must say, however, that Trump was unfit long before his first term. As you're aware, top military personnel (probably some among those Hegstetch has removed) warned against him, yet he was installed. Huge mistake.

What is so alarming is that he is still in charge today. He's obviously severely impaired. Even his most lenient predecessor would have condemned this blatant show of disregard for America and our position among other global influential countries. He has literally pushed the USA into (one of his favorite phrases) functioning as a "sh*thole" country.

So, who benefits? Part of it is obvious, as he intends to create a legacy of wealth for himself and his twisted, greedy, spoiled, and hedonistic brood. I suspect, however, that when he falls, they will also fall. I think I read somewhere that Hitler's relatives changed their last names. I was told that Osama's (USA-educated) relatives changed their names and were flown out of the USA (by a very high-ranking US political operative) to safety.

Urban legends, or no? Doesn't matter because we are still dealing with this crackpot and he's got to be reigned in. For the sake of America, he must be stopped. For the sake of the world, he must be prevented from doing further damage. As it stands currently, he's been "caught" multiple times at purely criminal deeds, yet he remains free. That suggests that he is serving the will and purpose of individuals who have for generations ruled the world via money, wars, trickery, and outright thievery. The question is, "Who (or which secret groups) hold the master key" to this orange monstrosity?

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Piscator *'s avatar
Piscator *
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All the different establishments are in complete denial, mostly because they are benefiting from it. Like Musk and his gaggle of techno want to be god-kings, individual rights are seen as an impediment their self proclaimed superiority and right to rule.

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