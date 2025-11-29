Dershowitz does so because he can. Currently, he has demonstrated that he can turn war into peace and perpetrator into victim.

Since the early 2000’s, my scholarship in violent studies had a singular focus: to show that structural violence (inequality) leads to behavioral violence, and in the process to criminal psychology, which would breed organized crime. Organized crime elevates and keeps unfit persons in power—or, rather, unfit persons seize power and do not let go—and this is what we are seeing at grand scale today. Alan Dershowitz may insist that he was not part of the Epstein cabal, but he certainly joined the Trump mob, and many a like-minded petty tyrant along the way.

No amount of education can remedy this psychological deficiency, for it is not the right cure; nor is power. But the pursuit of these things itself is part of the pathology, and unless we as a society set limits against this aggressive disease, unimaginable levels of cruelty can result. This is why I have been trying to alert about the Family Courts, where secrecy and impunity (i.e., unlimited power) have made them congregating places of the most depraved criminals and the most perverted minds, hiding under the cloak of “law”, as they run a 175-billion-dollar industry of child trafficking, pedophilia, and child pornography production—with the authority to “seal” everything. Dershowitz himself is a beneficiary of Family Court (which generally awards abusers) and the late Virginia Giuffre its casualty (as it primarily severs mother-child bonds for profit).

Someone recently forwarded to me a post by a friend of Epstein victim Giuffre. The psychology of “DARVO” (“deny, attack, reverse victim and offender”) signals a violent, criminal personality, eminently capable of the kinds of assaults Giuffre described:

Alan Dershowitz’s Guilty Conscience Ellie Leonard Nov 25, 2025 In 2019, Virginia Giuffre sued Alan Dershowitz, ambulance-chasing lawyer to the stars, in a suit where she claimed that not only had Dershowitz defamed her with his constant publicity, declaring that Giuffre had “deliberately framed [him] for financial reasons,” but also that Dershowitz was a co-conspirator in Jeffrey Epstein’s notorious child sex ring. Dershowitz was not only close friends with Epstein, but also his defense attorney, and made nearly $4 million over the course of Epstein’s legal battles. “Defendant Dershowitz was Epstein’s attorney, close friend, and co-conspirator. Dershowitz was also a participant in sex trafficking, including as one of the men to whom Epstein lent out Plaintiff for sex.” - Virginia Giuffre v. Alan Dershowitz, April 16, 2019 Dershowitz countersued Giuffre in November, 2019, again, claiming Virginia had lied. “Dershowitz has made clear that Giuffre has committed perjury, that together with her lawyers she engaged in a scheme to falsely accuse him of sex trafficking as part of a criminal attempt to extort a settlement from another party.” - Virginia Giuffre v. Alan Dershowitz, November 7, 2019

Three years later Giuffre dropped her case against Dershowitz, and would make a public statement exonerating him. “I have long believed that I was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz,” she said. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz. This litigation has been very stressful and burdensome for me and my family, and we believe it is time to bring it to an end and move on with our lives.” - Virginia Giuffre, 2022 Dershowitz, of course, would release his own glowing statement. “As I have said from the beginning, I never had sex with Ms. Giuffre. I have nevertheless come to believe that at the time she accused me she believed what she said. Ms. Giuffre is to be commended for her courage in now stating publicly that she may have been mistaken about me.” - Alan Dershowitz, 2022 I remember thinking at the time that something felt off. Virginia Giuffre never made statements like this. She never exonerated anyone else, or claimed to have made a mistake in identifying her abusers. But things went quiet for a while, and then, sadly, in 2025 she passed away. But in October of this year,… the world went silent while we all read Virginia’s book, Nobody’s Girl. And in it she said it again, nearly on the last space. It was as if she was trying to tell us “don’t believe it.” “On November 8, 2022, I announced a settlement between me and lawyer Alan Dershowitz, the Harvard professor emeritus (and friend of Epstein’s) who I’d sued for defamation in 2019. In a joint statement, I said, ‘I have long believed that i was trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein to Alan Dershowitz. However, I was very young at the time, it was a very stressful and traumatic environment, and Mr. Dershowitz has from the beginning consistently denied these allegations. I now recognize I may have made a mistake in identifying Mr. Dershowitz.’” - Virginia Giuffre, Nobody’s Girl If I all but ignored it the first time, now I couldn’t. I knew she didn’t mean what she was saying, and that Dershowitz had threatened her financially or in some other way. But I couldn’t prove it. I reached out to one of my sources, someone very close to Virginia and her family, who confirmed to me that Dershowitz had, indeed, sexually abused Virginia on six different occasions…. This is a man who has represented Jeffrey Epstein, Harvey Weinstein, O.J. Simpson, Jim Bakker, and Donald Trump. Quite a lineup. But also a crystal-clear indication of Dershowitz’ moral code. But still, no proof. But then came the November 12th info-dump from the House Oversight Committee, and with it hundreds, and hundreds of emails…. And at 1am on November 13th, I found it. Proof.

In a 2015 email, four years before Virginia Giuffre’s lawsuit against Alan Dershowitz, he had written Giuffre’s lawyer, David Boies. In it, he directed Virginia on what to say, which she would, nearly verbatim, seven years later…. Dershowitz … has skirted around the condemnation of Jeffrey Epstein, and often claims that the survivors are financially motivated, downplaying the sexual abuse of children. “I think many of [Epstein’s accusers] are now motivated by financial gains…You can’t presume anybody guilty, but I’m not challenging their veracity at this point. I’m only challenging the veracity of people whose veracity I know is untruthful.” - Alan Dershowitz Alan Dershowitz, his reputation irrevocably besmirched, claims he will continue the road ahead in defending the indefensible….

