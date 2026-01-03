*The Zoom Link for today’s session is far below.

Roman Catholics have what is called a “lectionary”. Every day, whatever culture you are from, and whichever language you use, you will be reading, reflecting on, and praying over the exact same scripture verses as 1.4 billion others in the world. The Bible itself is the bestselling book of all time, in which people find relevance after 2000 to 3400 years, regarding what it has to say about the purpose of life, the meaning of suffering, and our place in the cosmic scheme of things.

Christianity’s influence, now affecting one-third of the world’s population, is also the reason why, from Emperor Constantine to Donald Trump, it is the religion most exploited for conquest and domination. Most of actual practice renders its adherents docile and obedient, but those who can penetrate the covering to get to the content will find themselves liberated, blissful, and fulfilled. This is the litmus test of a religion’s perversion versus its true significance.

Our focus, over the next four weeks, will be on the latter—on exploring essence rather than surface; experience rather than theology; and the Eternal Peace of being rather than frenzied doing. We have discussed mental hygiene, resilience, and finding peace and grounding within ourselves in the midst of constant surrounding storms, but this will be more: we will be striving for the ultimate solution, the ultimate truth.

Therefore, I would like us to engage in an exercise of using various traditions and languages but also going past them. We will read from the sacred scriptures, meditate together, and search for whatever works for us, but the ultimate goal is to get to the place of Oneness that connects us to Love and frees us from bondage.

For now, I quote from the Catholic lectionary at the turn of the year, which helps us to place ourselves in history:

Children, it is the last hour; and just as you heard that antichrist is coming, even now many antichrists have appeared; from this we know that it is the last hour. They went out from us, but they were not really of us; for if they had been of us, they would have remained with us; but they went out, so that it would be shown that they all are not of us…. Who is the liar but … the antichrist, the one who denies the Father and the Son” (1 John 2:18-22).

The Bible is a very sophisticated textbook of psychology, in which “psychopath” can substitute “antichrist” and very much explain our struggles today. Those who are ruling the world and wrecking it are the psychopaths, who are also pathological liars. But, above all, they are “outsiders to love,” as a colleague and scholar of psychopathy, Elizabeth Howell, has aptly put it.

It is this transition of the world, from Oneness to ever-growing separation that we are grappling with. Separation gives rise to division, antagonism, and fear, preoccupying humanity with the need to protect itself.

To get closer to the true phenomenology, let us try substituting “Love” for “the Father and the Son.” The psychopathic liar is the one who denies Love.

Love is indivisible, and what makes us One. Let me quote from Talking with Angels:

The heart only knows fear if it is half rather than one, if it is part rather than whole.

Wholeness is health, but what we call “health” is only the beginning. As a human species, we are far from experiencing and enjoying the full potential of the life-affirming health that lies within us, and as individuals, we have had only glimpses of that life-giving Light that makes us feel so alive and full of hope.

The lectionary continues:

In him was life, and that life was the light of all [hu]mankind…. The true light that gives light to everyone was coming into the world. He was in the world, and though the world was made through him, the world did not recognize him…. Yet to all who did receive him, to those who believed in his name, he gave the right to become children of God (John 1:4-12).

We do not have to believe in a particular figure to recognize the life and the light that this scripture is speaking of. Earlier, this passage begins with: “In the beginning was the Word, and the Word was with God” (John 1:1). What is more important is the message than any particular person. We have each experienced this message directly ourselves, if we are alive. We have life in the body, and light in the sun and the moon, but soon that is not enough, and we seek an inner light, which gives an inner life.

This is what we will meditate on this session, until the inner light and inner life become so real, they overcome all else….

