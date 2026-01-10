*The Zoom Link for today’s session is far below.

Today, we continue our meditation exercises. These are not distractions from worldly affairs, but a strengthening and deepening of our spiritual foundation, which is a prerequisite for the rest—including psychological, physical, social, and political. We have reached a point where we need not just solutions but effective ones, which means making a radical departure from “the mindset that gave rise to the problems in the first place.”

In this session, we will approach human oneness from a Buddhist perspective. While Christianity emphasizes love of neighbor and enemy, and Judaism and Islam healing the world through charity and justice, Buddhism focuses on achieving wisdom and enlightenment through the understanding that we are all interconnected.

This interconnection keeps us from harming others, since bad actions return to us by cause and effect (karma). The concept of Oneness is not just for placid times but needed especially in the most turbulent times. In fact, the Four Noble Truths begin with the recognition that:

Suffering exists. It has a cause (desire and ignorance). It can end. There is a path to its end.

Liberation from suffering and the cycle of rebirth (samsara) leads to ultimate happiness (nirvana).

The practice of meditation and ethical conduct help us achieve, “the Middle Way,” which avoids extremes. We can think of it as the center of a wheel that remains constant through all motion. The eight spokes of the wheel form the Noble Eightfold Path, which contains:

Right Understanding Right Thought Right Speech Right Action Right Livelihood (earning a living without causing harm) Right Effort Right Mindfulness Right Concentration

In Buddhism, human oneness is a profound insight into our interdependence, non-separation, and absence of an isolated self. The Chinese character for human, or rén (人), for example, consists of two entities leaning on each other. Buddhism consistently dismantles the notion that individuals exist as autonomous, self-sufficient beings. Instead, reality is relational, processual, and mutually-arising. From Mahāyāna philosophy to modern meditation, Buddhism frames liberation as the realization of this deep, all-pervasive interconnection.

Here is an excerpt from Xinxin Ming (Faith in Mind), which is a foundational scripture of Zen Buddhism:

The Great Way is not difficult

for those who have no preferences….

Make the smallest distinction, however,

and heaven and earth are set infinitely apart.



… When the deep meaning of things is not understood,

the mind’s essential peace is disturbed to no avail.

… As long as you remain in one extreme or the other,

you will never know Oneness.

What we call a “person” is a constellation of causes and conditions. Because no permanent “self” can be located, the rigid boundary between “self” and “other” begins to dissolve. Suffering (dukkha) arises precisely from clinging to this imagined boundary, and liberation happens with letting go, or non-attachment.

Meditation is the experiential path through which we recognize that nothing exists in isolation. Every phenomenon depends on other phenomena—chemical, biological, psychological, and cosmic. From this perspective, harm done to others is never truly external; it reverberates through the same network of causes and conditions that sustain oneself. Ethics, therefore, is not obedience to a divine command but an expression of insight into interdependence.

Through meditation, we eventually see that all beings are empty of self-existence; they are open, fluid, and mutually constituting. When we mindfully look at a flower, we see it as if for the first time. When we encounter a person, we recognize that a constellation of cosmic forces has occurred, and therefore constitutes a sacred event.

This philosophical insight is poetically expressed in the Huayan (Flower Garland) Sutra, which offers a striking image of Indra’s Net, which is an infinite web of jewels in which each jewel reflects all others. No jewel exists alone, and each contains the whole:

In each particle of dust, there are innumerable Buddha-lands,… mutually interpenetrating without obstruction.

Here, individuality is not erased, but radically reimagined. Each being is unique, and yet each reflects the totality of existence. The point is therefore not to deny experience, but to observe body, feelings, mind, and phenomena with clear awareness, free from clinging.

As awareness deepens, the practitioner sees sensations arise and pass away without a central controller. Over time, the sense of a solid observer dissolves, replaced by a field of awareness, and the boundary between “inner” and “outer” becomes completely permeable.

When the self is no longer defended as separate, the world “comes forward” as oneself. Mountains, rivers, and other people are no longer objects set apart and against a subject; they are participants in a shared field of being.

Vietnamese monk and peace activist Thích Nhất Hạnh coined the term, “interbeing”, to describe this dependent origination:

You cannot be by yourself alone. You have to inter-be with every other thing.

In his meditation teachings, mindfulness in breathing or walking becomes a way of directly touching this very truth. When one is aware of breathing, one also becomes aware of air, plants, ancestors, and the countless conditions that create that single breath. Compassion, in this framework, is not a moral add-on but a natural response to insight.

Buddhist thinkers believe that what we are truly lacking in our time is what we really need: connection. As said in the classical text, Karaṇīya Mettā Sutta, the Buddha frames love as the following:

As a mother would risk her life to protect her only child, even so should one cultivate a boundless heart toward all beings.

There are many practices within Buddhism. Whereas some emphasize achieving emptiness by renouncing emotions and perceptions, Tibetan Buddhism emphasizes rapid transformation through tantric methods: visualizing oneself as an awakened being, reciting mantras, using mandalas and sacred imagery, and engaging rich resources of ritual and symbolism. Enlightenment is thus approached through direct engagement with experience and transforming it into wisdom, not withdrawing from it.

Along with Buddhism, Taoism has been very influential to ancient Chinese philosophical and religious traditions. It emphasizes living in harmony with the Tao—the fundamental, ineffable “Way” or natural flow of the universe—through principles like effortless action (wu wei), simplicity, and balance between complementarity forces (yin-yang). Its core text, the Tao Te Ching, attributed to Laozi, describes the flow of Oneness this way:

Clarity expresses oneness in the sky,

Stillness expresses oneness in the earth,

Purity express oneness in spirit.

Valleys express oneness when they flow with rivers,

When the 10,000 creatures realize oneness,

They flourish,

When leaders realize oneness,

They bring peace to the world.

The other major Chinese philosophical and ethical system is Confucianism, which focuses on social harmony, proper conduct, and virtuous living, with an emphasis on moral character, education, and respect for hierarchy and tradition. It is a more practical framework, founded by Confucius, and favored by the dynasties because of its emphasis on obedience and conformity. Nevertheless, it is a reason why it is said that, while the West often expanded through military force, China conquered through philosophy. Though not mystical or metaphysical, Confucianism was able to spread relational, social, and cultural oneness through ethics, governance, and ideals such as benevolence (Ren) and ritual propriety (Li).

