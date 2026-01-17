*The Zoom Link for today’s session is far below.

We continue our meditation series. In Hinduism, Oneness is not a peripheral idea—it is a central insight, as articulated in the Upanishads and later in the Vedānta literature. Vedant means the end of the Vedas, or ultimate knowledge, where the deepest self (Ātman) is identical to the ultimate reality (Brahman).

Today, we have a very special guest speaker, Dr. Glen Kezwer, who is a brilliant scientist, an accomplished clarinetist, but above all a master meditator and an expert on the eternal teachings of Vedant and the Sanātana Dharma, or Sanskrit for “the eternal way.” Born and raised in Toronto, soon after receiving his doctorate in physics from York University’s Centre for Research in Experimental Space Science, Dr. Kezwer and his wife, Arlene, met their Guru, Swami Shyam, and moved to India. For almost 50 years, he has devoted his life to practicing and carrying out research in the science of meditation and its concomitant philosophy. He has written many articles on science, meditation, and spirituality and delivered lectures in India, the United States, Canada, and Europe, as well as online. He is the author of two books: Meditation Oneness and Physics and The Essence of the Bhagavad Gita. He has invited us to reach out to him if we would like to know more, at: glenkezwer.com, or info@glenkezwer.com.

Here is his introduction to our meditation session:

Hindu literature encompasses a vast plethora of writings. Among these, the best known are the Bhagavad Gita, the Vedas, the Upanishads, and the Mahabharat. To boil all of this vast literature into a few statements is destined to be incomplete, so here I will list a few key elements: Brahm, the ultimate reality which is beyond time and space; Karma, the principle of action and its consequences; Oneness; reincarnation and the cycle of birth and death; and Moksh, liberation, the ultimate goal of life.

Progress along the path to liberation is accomplished through two elements: knowledge (gyaan) and meditation (dhyaan). The practice of knowledge consists of reading the scriptures, listening to talks, and discussions with others. Ultimately, the path of knowledge is insufficient for the attainment of liberation because knowledge is a function of the human mind which ultimately cannot grasp or understand liberation. To go beyond the limitations of the mind, we practice meditation. Meditation takes the meditator to the source of the mind which is the liberation itself.

In today’s seminar, I will focus primarily on meditation. We will also meditate together for about five minutes so that all participants will have the direct experience.

Many people believe that meditation encourages ignoring or even leaving the world. This is incorrect. As Bandy put it, “These practices are not distractions from the world.” Rather, through meditation we become more in tune with the world around us and are able to live more fulfilling and productive lives.

I have authored two books, The Essence of the Bhagavad Gita and Meditation Oneness and Physics. Below I have reproduced brief quotes from each.

An excerpt from Meditation, Oneness and Physics:

The eminent British physicist Sir James Jeans once wrote: From the broad philosophical stand-point, the outstanding achievement of twentieth-century physics is not the theory of relativity with its welding together of space and time, or the theory of quanta with its present apparent negation of the laws of causation, or the dissection of the atom with the resultant discovery that things are not what they seem; it is the general recognition that we are not yet in contact with ultimate reality. This is a very far-reaching statement. Sir James is saying that the main accomplishment of physics to date is to tell us that we have not yet come to a complete understanding of the true or essential nature of the universe. In saying this he is implying two things. First, that there exists such a thing as an ultimate reality or true nature of the universe which can be known; and secondly, that the techniques of physical science have not yet been applied in a way that will allow us to know this reality. This is precisely what I have found in my research work as a scientist both in the laboratory of physics where the scientist investigates the world of matter, and in the laboratory of Oneness where the work is to observe the human mind through the practice of meditation. There is most definitely an ultimate reality whose existence is both knowable and incontrovertible. This ultimate reality is the unchanging, immutable, eternal reality behind the changing reality of forms and phenomena. This same reality permeates every human being, animal, plant, grain of sand, atom, star and galaxy; it is one and the same in every nook and cranny of the universe.

An excerpt from The Essence of the Bhagavad Gita:

The Srimad Bhagavad Gita—the Song Celestial—is a repository of the ancient wisdom of India. The universal wisdom it contains, though ancient, is of the utmost importance in our modern world. Written in the form of a lyrical song, the Gita has been called “the most beautiful, perhaps the only true philosophical song existing in any known tongue.” According to the philosopher S. Radhakrishnan, “The Gita appeals to us not only by its force of thought and majesty of vision, but also by its fervor of devotion and sweetness of spiritual emotion.” Aldous Huxley called the Gita “one of the clearest and most comprehensive summaries of the Perennial philosophy ever to have been made,” which has “enduring value, not only for Indians, but for all mankind.” The Bhagavad Gita is generally considered to be the most influential and widely read work in Indian philosophy. It points the way to enlightenment, the state where all of existence is seen as one infinite, eternal, indestructible reality. It also helps those who study it to live and act in the world with greater joy and effectiveness, free from pain and suffering. The Gita declares that the cause of a person’s suffering is ignorance of one’s true nature; it then gives the means to remove that ignorance.

