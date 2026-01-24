*The Zoom Link for today’s session is far below.

We are now at the last of our meditation series, for which there have been three main goals:

1. To ground ourselves in the deepest truths, so that we will not be easily swayed into submission; 2. To connect with our most expansive selves, so that we can find our true presence and power; and 3. To practice the highest mental hygiene, in preparation to be warriors in the midst of a mental health pandemic.

If we carefully consider these effects, we discover that meditation, far from being avoidance, is the foundation for all solutions to all problems. All problems of our time stem from our separation from our source and our true selves, which makes humankind miserable to the point of leading ourselves into conflicts, wars, and now a “Death Spiral” of collective suicide. The problems we are facing are grave and urgent, but also deeply-embedded and cannot be solved in a superficial way. This is why we meditate—to reconnect with our deepest selves, where we are peaceful, resourceful, and interconnected with all. If we go deep enough, we will eventually discover that we are omnipresent, omniscient, and omnipotent—and rather than causing problems, there will be no problem we cannot solve.

We have now journeyed through meditation from the perspectives of Christianity, Buddhism, and Hinduism, but we are not really referring to any grand religion or philosophy. We are speaking of returning to our natural state, which the world has conditioned us out of but which meditation can train us back into. Hence, today we will review the perspectives of what I call indigenous pantheism and secular humanism, as examples of what that natural state might have looked like.

It is a state you recognize when it happens, and what makes you blissful when you live it. I experienced it in the villages of Tanzania, where I came to live with the locals for almost two years, while doing ethnographic work in social psychiatry, following my general psychiatry training. At the time, the nation was split halfway between Christians and Muslims, had 120 different tribes, and had the lowest Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the world. This should have been a recipe for civil war, as was happening all around them, but they remained entirely peaceful.

In fact, I never experienced such peace in my lifetime. The Tanzanians I met were actually living their meditation, and they absorbed me into it. From every child to every adult, regardless of religion or “national” (tribal) custom, and despite having no electricity or running water, one felt such cosmic connection to heaven and earth and with one another, there was no existential angst. They knew that no one starved until everyone starved. They were nominally Christian or Muslim, but internally they were infused with all known and unknown gods, surrounded by the spirits of their ancestors, inhabiting an animated, living and loving universe. In the Swahili language, every object is alive, differing only by degree, and human beings are at the top with the gods. I myself never felt so alive in my life and never knew until then that what I called “normal life” in the West was so lonely, dark, and depressed in comparison. The villagers I lived among were shining in innocence, immersed in total joy, and overflowing with generosity and good will, because they never were or ever had been separated from the Source. They did not need a separate practice to be in perpetual meditation.

This is actually not an unfamiliar experience to us in the Western world. In fact, I distinctly remember it in our country, being a child of the seventies, and maybe there was a brief resurgence in the early nineties. These may be considered the least religious periods of our lifetimes, but they reflected religious values even more completely than religion, that we may say they led or inspired religious revivals as well. I will call this secular humanism, since it distinctly separates itself from any religious practice. Yet, for a while, it seemed to me more spiritual than religion, not as a supernatural belief system, but as a mindset that found depth of meaning, ethical responsibility, and reverence for human life.

I used to live near the New York Society for Ethical Culture, which gave Sunday talks that I easily substituted for going to services at any number of the churches further north. I also encountered secular humanism in France, where I worked for the Ministry of Justice for a year, in what they call their commitment to a “laïque”—which means “lay”, or secular—culture. Europeans are not as religious as Americans, and they believe that their secular humanism affirms the inherent dignity and worth of every person more than any oppressive religion has. The sacredness of the soul is grounded in an ethic of compassion, empathy, and mutual responsibility. Human flourishing, the protection of vulnerable people, and alleviation of suffering become practical moral imperatives, at the same time as cultivating awe and wonder directed toward the universe, nature, and scientific discovery. This is expressed in the love of art, music, literature, reason, and human creativity. The difference is that, whereas religions locate transcendence beyond the world, humanism locates it within lived experience and collective progress.

Ethically, secular humanism resembles the highest ideals of religious morality—justice, compassion, truthfulness, and care for others—but grounds them in scientific evidence, reason, and shared human experience. In some respects, it exceeds religious ethics by remaining open to self-correction: moral principles are not fixed by revelation but refined through dialogue, scientific research, and learning from historical experience, allowing ethical growth as understanding expands.

Finally, secular humanism emphasizes moral agency. Individuals find fulfillment not by belief, but by action—how they treat others, contribute to the common good, and find fruits of their efforts unfold. In this sense, it offers a spirituality of mutual responsibility: meaning is not received from above, but consciously created together.

I believe we have all experienced this in the United States, when democracy was strong and our collective experience was far from the fear, hatred, attack, and revenge that engulf us today. We still find countless enclaves of such orientation which, when we experience it, is transformative—and, indeed, gives us not only hope but a vision for a better future. Hence, we will use today’s meditation to recover those memories and lived experiences, to reconnect with them, and to ground ourselves in this direct experience.

