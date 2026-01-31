*The Zoom Link for today’s session is far below.

We extend another session on “the Power of One,” in order to introduce our educational series. I have quoted earlier anti-apartheid activist Steve Biko, who said: “The most potent weapon in the hands of the oppressor is the mind of the oppressed.” Now, I quote political activist Emma Goldman, who said: “The most violent element in society is ignorance.” Not only is education a great armamentarium against violence (“the pen is mightier than the sword”), it is a great tool for binding people together through a common language—of knowledge. Indeed, there could be no greater violence than oppression from the highest levels, and no greater defense than knowledge. We thus see that the deterioration of our collective consciousness in recent times is connected not just to a lack of meditation, but a lack of education.

Our mind is one of our most powerful tools, not merely for collecting and transmitting knowledge, but for expanding perspective, empowering, and unifying. Especially in times of oppression, education becomes more than instruction; it becomes resistance. If meditation cultivates the emotional and existential stability to be effective in whatever we do, education develops our ability to think critically, to understand our circumstances, and to imagine an alternative vision. These help transform previously passive, discouraged, and exhausted subjects into active participants in history.

Our nation is replete with examples. The American Revolution offers an early illustration. Colonial resistance did not emerge spontaneously from grievance alone; it was inspired through pamphlets, newspapers, sermons, and public debate. Widespread literacy allowed Enlightenment ideals to spread, educating the population about natural rights, self-governance, and the social contract. Political philosopher and revolutionary Thomas Paine wrote Common Sense for ordinary readers rather than elites, and helped translate abstract political theory into a shared civic understanding. Formal and informal education allowed disparate colonies to see themselves as a people with common interests and a legitimate claim to self-rule.

Education throughout history has helped people’s movements to challenge entrenched power. Labor movements taught workers not only technical skills but political consciousness: how wages, laws, and institutions shaped their lives. Women’s suffrage campaigns organized reading groups, lectures, and civic education programs to counter deeply ingrained beliefs about gender and authority. In each case, education functioned as a unifying force, helping individuals to recognize that personal struggles were not isolated failures, but collective conditions they were capable of changing.

A great example is the Civil Rights Movement in the U.S. Education was both a target of oppression and a vehicle of liberation. Segregated and unequal schools reinforced racial hierarchy, while freedom schools, churches, and community organizations became sites of empowerment. Activists learned about constitutional law, the power of nonviolence, and historical perspectives that had been denied to them. By understanding the legal and moral contradictions of segregation, ordinary citizens gained the confidence to confront courts, legislatures, social norms, and public opinion. Education transformed hopelessness into capability, fear into resolve, and fragmentation into solidarity.

The United States became an inspiration for using education as an emancipatory force. Across the globe, literacy and political education became foundations anti-colonial movements and self-determination. From South Africa to India to Latin America, education helped people reclaim suppressed histories, to articulate democratic aspirations, and to resist narratives imposed by authoritarian regimes. In many contexts, the simple act of learning to read became a declaration of dignity and autonomy.

I myself can say this, having grown up in the inner city of the Bronx. I went to schools that had bullet holes in the windows and gangs recruiting out front. I often say that there is a paper-thin difference between myself and the violent offenders I treat, who are behind bars in maximum-security prisons. What was the difference? Education.

Crucially, education does more than empower individuals; it unifies societies. By fostering a shared language, civic norms, and a mutual understanding, education makes pluralistic democracy possible. This is how civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune came to say: “Education is the great American equalizer.” Education equips citizens to disagree without dehumanizing one another and to pursue justice through collective action rather than coercion. In times of oppression—when truth is distorted, fear is weaponized, and division is encouraged—education offers clarity, connection, and hope.

My colleagues and I at Preventing Violence Now have therefore decided to bring our previously university-bound, world-class courses to the public. We wish to emphasize that knowledge belongs to the public, and having experienced how it elevates perspective, empowers agency, and unifies people around common values, we desire above all to share this experience with you. We have all dedicated our careers to education, which we believe is one of the principal forces for building a more democratic, just, and equitable world.

Here is the series we are offering for this spring, on Saturdays at 1-2:30 p.m. EST (sign up for one month at a time, at $100—or $400 for the whole series, which is approximately one-tenth of what is charged at our universities—and limited scholarships are available):

HOW TO PREVENT POLITICAL VIOLENCE

This course series will prepare the citizen-student to be able to:

• Probe deeply into political violence, so that we can learn to prevent it

• Identify the various dynamics that are underlying political violence

• Analyze the connections between behavioral, structural, and political violence

• Design sample interventions from individual, community, and societal perspectives

COURSE TOPICS

February 2026

Course I: The Individual Context of Political Violence

How to Understand and Prevent Political Violence. The Biological, Psychological, and Symbolic (Spiritual) Causes of Political Violence. Bringing a Scholarly, Proactive, and Public Health Approach to Preventing Political Violence.

March 2026

Course II: The Social Context of Political Violence

The Sociological, Anthropological, and Politico-Economic Causes of Political Violence. Identity, Belonging, and the Pursuit of Power and Recognition. Cultural Contributions to Political Violence. Terrorism, Civil Wars, Revolutions, Coups, Riots, State Repression, Insurgencies, and Genocide.

April 2026

Course III: Structural and Existential Violence

‘The Deadliest Form of Violence is Poverty.’ How Environmental Damage Can be Considered as a Form of Political Violence. ‘One World or None.’ The Psychology of Collective Suicidality vs. Collective Renewal.

May 2026

Course IV: Solutions to Political Violence

What We Can do to Create a More Peaceful Political Culture and Society. From Tertiary to Secondary Prevention to Primary Prevention. Population-Level Interventions with the Greatest Effectiveness in Prevention.

There will be about an hour’s worth of optional reading material assigned before each class, to get the maximum out of each session.

Announcement:

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist who studies human violence and also holds a master's in divinity. She mainly worked with maximum-security prisoners and public-sector patients, before she became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership.