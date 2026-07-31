The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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James Scammell's avatar
James Scammell
5h

Great thanks to you yet again Dr. Lee.

A fantastic essay and very much appreciated.

from Australia

… 🦘🦘🦘

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
5h

The challenge with revolutions is that the spirit of "ressentiment" that often feeds these movements are difficult to control and often leads to bad consequences. The French Revolution, for example, not only led to the terror but also to the Napoleonic tyranny and wars that savaged Europe to the loss of almost 3 million lives.

We are a nation that has enjoyed probably the greatest prosperity and security in human history, but we have been left existentially fragile and spiritually impoverished. I am reminded of the quote of Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn: “The line separating good and evil passes not through states, nor between classes, nor between political parties either, but right through every human heart.”

All of us have much inner work to do...

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