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Kristin Newton's avatar
Kristin Newton
3h

The widespread denial of the danger of Trump reminds me of Shoko Asahara, founder of the Japanese doomsday cult Aum Shinrikyo, which carried out the deadly Tokyo subway sarin attack in 1995 and was found to have been responsible for the Matsumoto sarin attack the previous year.

Before they became famous, Asahara used to give long winded speeches at Shibuya Crossing in Tokyo dressed in a bunny suit. At the time people thought of him as an eccentric joke. Rather like we used to think of Trump as an eccentric joke. Will people have to experience the mass murders Trump is capable of before they comprehend it fully?

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Robert Grandy's avatar
Robert Grandy
3h

Thank you, once again, for your expertise. Sadly, there is no vaccine for this contagion, which has now reached epidemic proportions. Without an intervention, I fear we are finished.

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