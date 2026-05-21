Time finally published an article, apparently in response to the concerns we have raised in our Statement to the U.S. Senate, but the author does not even mention it—even though he is obviously aware of me:

President Donald Trump[‘s behavior] has led many to question Trump’s sanity and to offer the President some labels in turn, including “unhinged,” “lunatic,” and “clearly insane”…. These traits have long been chronicled, including in Tim O’Brien’s bold prophetic Trump Nation: The Art of Being the Donald; Maggie Haberman’s The Making of Donald Trump and the Breaking of America; and David K. [sic] Johnston’s The Making of Donald Trump. And nearly a decade ago, the book edited by psychiatrist Bandy Lee entitled The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, produced 27 mental health experts who questioned Trump’s fitness for high office.

Making no distinction between mental health expertise and a layperson’s analysis about a president’s mental health is the first sign that something is not quite right—especially coming from a Yale professor! Usually, an expert in one field recognizes the importance of expertise in all fields—especially a field as scientifically-grounded as medicine! But not here. The bizarre phenomenon of even experts claiming that mental health needs no expertise—that they themselves are experts, even as a mental health pandemic is devouring much of the nation—is present here.

He states that I “produced” 27 mental health experts, when it was the most renowned psychiatrists—some called, “legends of our time,” and now Nobel laureates—who came forward, representing many thousands who joined us through the World Mental Health Coalition, without a single mental health professional diverging from our medical consensus at that time.

These oddities reflect what I have been calling, “Trump Contagion”—in the worst cases “shared psychosis” with Donald Trump—which by definition induces previously healthy persons into believing and acting as if they had the same mental disorder as the primary afflicted person. This potential is why I have, since The Dangerous Case, dubbed Trump a public health problem and focused on his dangerousness and access to military and nuclear powers (dangerousness is a distinct assessment mental health experts make, and we have the sole authority to intervene on assessment of “dangerousness” alone—unlike prisons and police, which cannot act until actual danger has happened).

The public health problem has now become a national existential crisis.

In pretending that he knows better than the experts, the author of the article illustrates the very reason why America is unable to extricate itself from the greatest psychiatric public danger the nation has faced in its history. I quote much of the article verbatim, so that those who still have awareness can see what is happening to the minds of even the best-educated Americans:

as a long-standing critic of Donald Trump’s leadership impact, and as someone who has known him for over 30 years, I assert that he is no “crazier” than he ever was. Trump’s penchant for exaggeration, self-promotion, and misrepresentation is hardly new….

(One may have thought that he detected signs of a disordered psychological structure from the start, as mental health experts would, but he actually comes to the opposite conclusion at the end.)

Trump seemed almost comically delusional to me in the mid-1990’s…. At the time, I thought Trump’s grandiose visions for Mar-a-Lago were unrealistically fanciful. Surely this scheme would go the way of his failed casinos, airlines, and other imploded ventures. I was wrong. Thus, I learned to take Trump’s antics seriously. This is why, in 2004, I warned that Donald Trump had tapped into an underappreciated part of the American national character that would drive him to run for president…. Episode after episode, I was alarmed by how Trump treated women. And I also challenged the premise that a leader’s success should be anchored on a contestant’s ability to get their own team members “fired”. However, my warnings fell on deaf ears.

(A responsible mental health expert would know that pathology can go either way, depending on intervention—which is why we heal, as early as possible. He may have warned in the past, but his erroneous conclusions now are contributing to deaf ears!)

In 2005, I brought Trump to a Yale CEO Summit, which I founded and lead. A dozen of the biggest business leaders warned me that if Trump arrived, they’d walk out in disgust. Trump arrived, and they walked out…. they are no longer walking out on Trump.

(Now he is one of those no longer walking out on Donald Trump. Did he consider that his taking Trump to places like the Yale CEO Summit may have contributed to his success—that containing a spread of mental pathology depends on our maintaining robust mental stability ourselves?)

I believe Trump to be a mercurial, vain, self-promoting purveyor of glitz. He has made his name beyond a checkered New York real estate career marked by multiple bankruptcies by bringing a certain view of class to the masses, with a simple but brutalizing recipe for success that seemed accessible to all…. For instance, time and time again, he deliberately taps into populist anger…. As I document in my book, Trump’s Ten Commandments, Trump always relies on the same unorthodox disruptive tactics. His greed, grandiosity, divisiveness, and shifting agenda methods are not new.

(Not only are they not new, they are rigid, as serious mental symptoms are; concluding that success precludes mental disease betrays an ignorance of conditions such as psychopathy—considered the most debilitating disorder known to psychiatry, wreaking more havoc than all other illnesses combined—and yet comes across as the most competent, most charming, and most ideal for a position, as part of the predatory manipulation.)

To be sure, we all suffer whiplash when President Trump pivots from conjuring imminent national security threats regarding the status of Greenland, Venezuela, Cuba, and Iran—despite the lack of evidence of any immediate danger. This is not insanity. It is Trump’s deliberate ability to change the public dialogue from his losing hand on domestic topics, which he does not want to discuss…. This is not because he has gone mad. It is because it keeps working for him. And when Trump threatens to destroy thousands of years of Persian civilization, so that the other party believes whatever the negotiated solution is a far better resolution than where things were headed, this is not a sign of poor mental health…. I ultimately believe that while Trump’s dangerous lifelong “megalomania” may not endear him to many, it does not indicate insanity either. Instead, it indicates a clear pattern.

“Insanity” is a legal term, but I would say the “clear pattern” is indeed that of mental pathology. And to identify patterns of pathology is a mental health expert’s task, not a layperson’s. This is how everything got normalized and sanitized, for those who are untrained are bound to interpret what they see in terms of what they know—and the ordinary person certainly does not see dozens of mentally-disordered persons daily, the way professionals do. And while the average person may wait for things to get bad enough for others to “see” how bad his mental impairments are, an expert may warn that “the ability to see” is what tends to go first.

Experts generally delineate what their area of expertise is, what they can and cannot speak about, before embarking on conclusions. We would not expect a plumber to perform heart surgery, or an astrologer to contain an Ebola epidemic. Yet, that is what this peculiar article tries to do, and “bizarre” is not my word but that of a Nobel laureate co-signatory of our Statement:

A truly bizarre piece that mainly makes the case that [the president] has had major mental problems for decades and then uses that fact to conflate the assertion that he has not gotten worse (which he clearly has) with the conclusion that he’s not insane after all—just the same old (crazy) Donald.

I have had to explain Trump Contagion again in my recent interviews. Mental health expertise concerns itself with frame before content. We assess the emotional and cognitive capacity to accept reality, before considering claims of reality. We address a person’s reliability, projections, deflections, and even threats and intimidation of others to accept one’s untruth—and understand that a person can kill for this, even give a million dollars to each of the thousands who would kill on his behalf. We also deal with the need for intervention at such inconvenient times, when denial reaches dangerous levels—even existential proportions, depending on the power one has at one’s disposal.

Assessing that a president meets or exceeds the threshold of dangerousness that requires his immediate removal for medical reasons is only the first step. That society avoids us and suppresses us, even publishes nonsense, while too afraid to publish a single mental health expert—because it has internalized Trump’s need to deny reality—is an effect of Trump Contagion, or shared psychosis. We see that even “long-standing critics” are not immune, resorting to leaps in logic and extreme cognitive dissociations, just to claim there is nothing really mentally wrong here.

Psychiatric expertise is more critically-needed than ever, as, to quote Swiss psychiatrist Carl Jung:

It is not famine, not earthquakes, not microbes, not cancer, but man himself that is man’s greatest danger to man, for the simple reason that there is no adequate protection against psychic epidemics.

And this time, it will not just end with ingesting Ivermectin or disinfectant—but with drinking the Kool-Aid whole.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.