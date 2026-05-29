The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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John D Grove's avatar
John D Grove
2h

This investigation, a continuing attempt to contain a psychopath in the Presidency, shows how determined our heroine Dr Bandy X Lee is to broadcast Trumps inability to govern.

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Phil Clark's avatar
Phil Clark
1h

Dr Bandy X Lee

I have great respect for you. You persist as a good patriot would

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