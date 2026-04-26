The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Observer's avatar
Observer
1h

Thanks for explaining all of this, Bandy...I didn't know all the details of how Gartner tried to appropriate ownership of the first conference and book. I've had an uncomfortable feeling about some people who seem to have made a cottage industry out of talking and writing about Trump, as if they're just watching and reporting on the train wreck that's happening, while somehow benefitting from it. :(

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Madness's avatar
Madness
2h

I’m shocked and sad to read the dark side of Gartner… I really liked his podcast with Harry Siegel, Shrinking Trump… Sounds like a classic case of divide and conquer when everybody at their root passionately believes the vulgarian must go 😕

But thank you for your integrity and unwavering work to expose how dangerous dear leader is.

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