The latest MedPage Today article of the above title finally makes the distinction unequivocal, and the public is beginning to recognize the profound harm that resulted from the confusion. More and more people see the difference—even if the concepts are somewhat complex.

Diagnosis requires a personal examination (as well as medical records), while warning against signs of danger does not: the latter is best done from afar (through objective observations of real-situation behavior and collateral, not personal, interviews). The first is a prohibition; the second an obligation.

The American Psychiatric Association (APA) may have found it expedient to conflate the two, as the public was uneducated about the difference, and ripe for exploitation.

However, “the Goldwater rule” it touted is neither about ethics nor a rule. According to ethical scholars, the “rule” is an etiquette, not ethics, and a principle, not a rule. Moreover, its significance—when no other mental health association has adopted this trade association “rule” and no licensing board honors it for its conflicts with the First Amendment—was in doubt. Yet, this “rule” would dangerously deprive the public of information critical to its safety.

Two British psychiatrists in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) carefully lay out the distinction, citing my dear colleagues, Judith Herman, Nanette Gartrell, and Dee Mosbacher:

Back in 2016, three academic psychiatrists wrote to Barack Obama, then U.S. president, raising concerns about president elect Donald Trump’s mental fitness for public office. They said: “Professional standards do not permit us to venture a diagnosis for a public figure whom we have not personally evaluated” but that widely reported features of his personality … indicated that an “impartial” medical assessment was an urgent priority.

The British psychiatrists, David Nicholl of Sandwell Health Campus and Trish Greenhalgh of the University of Oxford, express their agreement:

We fully concur, both with these doctors’ hesitation in commenting clinically themselves and with their professional advice that urgent clinical assessment is needed—now more than ever [emphasis mine].

Indeed Herman, together with Robert Jay Lifton and James Gilligan inspired me in early 2017 to organize my conference at Yale School of Medicine and to invite my long-term colleagues as speakers. Their authoritative voices were unassailable for their renown and impeccable reasoning. We quickly rose to the number one topic of national conversation, and more than fifty Congress members consulted with us. His removal appeared within reach, if not a fait accompli, when revered journalist Bill Moyers told us: “You have achieved it on your own; you no longer need me.”

Nicholl and Greenhalgh, however, bring up a painful history in John Gartner:

John Gartner, a clinical psychologist, accused Donald Trump, president of the United States, of being “paranoid and delusional” and having “malignant narcissism.” [He] requested that the 25th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution be invoked to remove him from office [for his] “dangerous mental illness.”

Our course was entirely reversed when the APA enlisted major media and aggressively labeled us as, “unethical,” “armchair psychiatrists,” “politicizing psychiatry,” and “self-aggrandizing.” The inside story is that it was only able to do so because of Gartner. His compulsive need to get ahead of all of us—by coopting our actions, claiming them to be his, each time we made headway—was turning our efforts into a carnival circus, which certain members of the APA saw as an “easy” target.

Many have been, understandably, dismayed at my warnings against Gartner. After all, he spent considerable time and effort building his own personality cult (a personality cult forms when an individual’s psychological need for worship overwhelms any commitment to a cause). His reckless self-promotion has—along with Jeffrey Lieberman of the APA—all but sabotaged our efforts. He had no remorse in corroborating the APA’s conflation of diagnosis and detecting danger, and accelerated our silencing.

The Independent article that first reported on my conference outlines what he claimed:

Speaking at the conference at Yale’s School of Medicine,… Dr. John Gartner … said: “We have an ethical responsibility to warn the public about Donald Trump’s dangerous mental illness.”

While the reporters, not allowed in the conference, were waiting outside, Gartner grabbed them and spread the disinformation that it was his conference. Then, having infiltrated The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump through a lie, he held rallies around its publication, claiming it was his book! It took years of great effort to dispel the myth he created that I was merely servicing him to organize the conference and to edit the book. It also took years and multiple lawyers for the authors in my book to get him to remove their names from his web site, “Duty to Warn,” which he named after my conference and claimed was a group of “mental health professionals” (defecting actual professionals founded the World Mental Health Coalition).

After the conference, I had to go around more than two dozen articles in the international press, clarifying, as I did for the Independent:

Dr. Gartner … was not on the actual panel, nor a spokesperson for the event.

Meanwhile, we were trying to deal with a national emergency that only kept growing for grifters like he.

Gartner repeated my words, in the same manner that he plagiarized Otto Kernberg’s careful assessment of malignant narcissism in Donald Trump (Kernberg himself probably never published his excellent paper as a result—even though his analysis, coming from the most respected living psychologist, would have been influential). There was nothing Gartner would not do for publicity, and this turned away almost a dozen chairs of psychiatry who initially joined us.

People have asked: Even if he lies, steals, and cheats, isn’t it helpful that he gets out the message? I have outlined why it is not. Even laypersons have seen through the titillation: “his obnoxious, intolerable smirk—as if he gets some vicarious, sadistic pleasure out of denigrating Trump.” The BMJ commentary references a Daily Beast interview, in which Gartner freely throws around the diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia and how it interacts with malignant narcissism, in a manner that may sound “intelligent” to the general public but to an actual expert is irresponsible and misleading nonsense. He is the reason I have hesitated appearing on the show, even though they invited me long ago, but Daily Beast is not the only medium to gravitate toward malignant narcissists’ “entertaining” style.

“Gartner won,” a colleague recently said. He needed Donald Trump to stay in power to find meaning for himself, and succeeded. Meanwhile, we are about to see more draconian measures, more claims of victimhood in order to aggress, and fewer viable interventions.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.