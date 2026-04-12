The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Floria Libres's avatar
Floria Libres
12m

This orange menace is constantly putting us through an abusive relationship😡

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Micki 🩵🖇️'s avatar
Micki 🩵🖇️
24m

I believe Jamie Raskin has submitted a letter demanding a mental eval test be taken by Trump, and the medications he's on and disclosed publicly.

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