The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Eunice
7m

Thank you Dr. Bandy Lee!!!❤️

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Ziggy34
11m

Thank you, thank you, thank you, Dr. Lee. Please be careful and safe. You are fulfilling one of the most important duties a professional patriot will ever be asked to make. You stepped up. I commend you. 🌹❤️🇨🇦

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