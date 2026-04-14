(Continued from Part One.)

Bandy Lee:

Now, the emergency action I and I hope some colleagues of mine are going to take later today or tomorrow consists of contacting the four living former presidents. The reason why we are doing this is because of the urgency that is involved: we do not have time to wait for impeachment or the 25th Amendment. We are telling them they have an unprecedented obligation to protect our country by urging military officers not to obey orders that implicate war crimes or even a global Holocaust. Some of you have read my preliminary letter, but here is the latest version.

To the Four Living Former Presidents of the United States: We are in an unprecedented emergency—one that demands extraordinary leadership. The four of you, especially if you act together, possess unparalleled experience and singular moral authority that no one can match. That authority carries a unique responsibility at this moment. There should be no remaining doubt: Donald Trump is exhibiting destructive, escalating, and world-endangering mental instability. This is no longer a psychological theory, but an imminent threat to our fundamental survival and to the safety of the entire globe. His own outrageous words and threats make this plain: “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell” (issued on Easter Sunday morning). “We’re going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong.” “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.” Your collective responsibility could not be greater. If you act swiftly and boldly, your ability to protect our nation, if not humankind, can be unique. We urge you to stand together publicly. Call on the nation to recognize the gravity of this moment. Forcefully remind military leaders and public servants that their oath is to the Constitution, not any individual. Make clear that blatantly unlawful orders must never be carried out under any circumstances. This is a defining moment—not just for a presidency, but for the integrity of our country and future generations. We count on you. Respectfully yours,

Now, I would like to ask you: This is an emergency for all of us. What do you think of about this initiative? How can we make it better? How can it be more effective? How can we get this issue out prominently in public discourse?

Audience Member K:

I was going to ask that everyone contact all of our congressional representatives and ask that a panel of mental health professionals testify before Congress about Donald Trump’s potential dangerousness. And if it is a panel of world-renowned mental health professionals, I think that would give a lot of gravity to whatever it is you would have to say to the nation.

BL:

Yes, that would be easy to arrange from our end—since the most world-renowned mental health experts are on board. It is truly remarkable how the best of us have stepped up to try to bring attention to this issue. How to get their voices out to the public is the greatest challenge, since we are so severely blocked—precisely because we are likely to have tremendous influence. Consider how quickly our book became an instant, unprecedented bestseller of its kind, and how quickly we rose to being the number one topic of national conversation before the blackout! It is indeed encouraging, though, that calls for the 25th Amendment or impeachment are crossing party lines. Especially if your representatives are Republican, please reach out to them, because they need that extra encouragement, given the risks they would be taking to their careers. I believe the next step from introducing this issue to the Senate floor would be to hold hearings. I hope that happens. But again, that takes time and has to overcome some barriers. That is why we thought of the initiative I mentioned.

Audience Member L:

Raskin did say today that he wants to have the White House doctor perform a cognitive exam on Trump, but as we know, when he was in the hospital with Covid, Walter Reed doctors lied. Has Raskin contacted you?

BL:

He knows of our statement to the senators. As some of you may know, Rep. Jamie Raskin was a champion of actually the 25th Amendment early in the first presidency. He had created a bill for the formation of an “other body” to replace the cabinet in deciding presidential inability, as the 25th Amendment gives Congress the authority to do. His bill, which was rapidly gaining ground at the time, conceived of a body consisting of, among others, medical professionals and past presidents—which gave me the idea of appealing to former living presidents. It would have taken the responsibility away from an already-compromised cabinet at the time, and allow data—especially medical data—primarily to drive the process, as was the Amendment’s original intention, according to its author John Feerick.

The American Psychiatric Association halted this rapid progression by blacking out all mental health experts from public discourse—when Raskin and the rest of Congress were depending on us to gain public support. Since his plan failed then, he has not gotten back to it. I think if there is enough of a momentum, he may be trying to pick it up again. There is a vast literature on how White House doctors cover up more than protect the public. We learned from Ronny Jackson how craven and corrupt a White House-employed, military subordinate of the commander-in-chief could become, when he fraudulently declared Donald Trump “fit”, based on a 10-minute screen. What the current White House physician could do is perhaps involuntary hospitalization—but he has not done that, even though it iss the medical standard of care, and Donald Trump has exceeded the criteria long ago.

This is why independence is so important. I would like to remind everyone that we actually formed an independent expert panel that did perform a full mental capacity evaluation, back when the Mueller report came out—and we actually had superior data than any of us ever had for a mental capacity evaluation, with abundant, high-quality information from numerous close associates under sworn testimony! And Donald Trump was found to be unfit for any job, let alone president. We urged Congress to remove him from access to nuclear weapons and from military command back thn.

Audience Member M:

There is almost like a projected misperception on the entire public about what psychiatry is—so the ability for the society to minimize it and cut off all people like you through the APA is easy. There are forces conscious and unconscious that are at you, targeting you, targeting people like you, and that is not an easy thing to deal with as a person.

BL:

Well, conscious and unconscious forces are matters psychiatry deals with. But it is very difficult not to have explanations—especially now, when mental health experts are not allowed to educate the public on any mental health topic under any circumstance! I used to be interviewed about prison reform, and in fact I was on the front page of the New York Times far before Donald Trump, as well as on all the local news. Now, I am no longer called on these matters, even though I have been called back to Rikers Island and there is a lot of new movement all around the country right now. Nor is cult expert Steven Hassan, who used to speak about cult issues all the time, and he is never invited anymore, for the first time in thirty years! We are all feeling the total censorship as never before. I think it is quite obvious why this is happening. There is a psychiatric emergency going on in the president right now, and in order to deny the elephant in the room, the media decided to pretend elephants do not exist.

This is partly why I have emphasized that we care for our own mental health first. We cannot underestimate the importance of this: if we maintain our own health, we can have the stability to face the truth, the moral compass to know what is right, the strength not to be silenced by threats of persecution, and the courage then to speak the truth. And the more the truth is spoken, the more it will take hold and topple any deception. This is what is needed when those who cannot face the truth are in charge. This is exactly what fascism is—which I have defined as, “mental pathology in politics.” When you have a mentally-impaired “leader”, he will do everything possible to deny reality, in order to avoid facing that he is mentally impaired—including destroying the world, since it will not ultimately conform to his wishful thinking.

Audience Member N:

It is easy to get sucked into this vortex either by winding up being complicit—which I don’t think is going to happen to many of us—or being completely drained as if we were in battle. And in the same way, you can try to stop me from pretending that you are all telling the truth, but it is never going to work, because I know what the truth is. Well, you have helped us to see we are not crazy.

BL:

Yes, it is critically important that we retain our compass of reality, of ethics, and of our own humanity. Confusing these things in us and making us lose our center is how they maintain illegitimate control.

Audience Member O:

Attorney General Keith Ellison from Minnesota has been a big champion of mental health. There has been a coalition, where a lot of these Democratic attorney generals have quarterly or monthly meetings to strategize. For Indivisible and MoveOn, would you be willing, if we could ever get them to agree to have you and your colleagues on, to start this public education campaign?

BL:

Yes, absolutely. We are available. We have been standing by and waiting to be consulted. Any means you have available, feel free to propose us at any public forum.

Audience Member P:

Dr. Lee, I did read that Rep. Raskin was holding a virtual call with congressional leaders today in regard to impeachment proceedings and having discussions. So I was so hopeful that he had called you already. But again, I have also reached out to Sen. Andy Kim again and Sen. Cory Booker, and their state representatives and state directors. Please continue to let us know what else you need from us.

BL:

Thank you. Calls do help. Letter writing helps. Congress members do pay attention when there are lots of calls and lots of letters. They used to tell me about the approximate volume of calls they got, according to topic.

Audience Member Q:

Dr. Lee, thank you so much for hosting tonight and for your leadership and perseverance. It seems like for a lot of the contacts for media and for my state representative and senators, there is this email form, and I feel like I am just spending all this energy writing these really well-articulated letters that just don’t go anywhere. I don’t ever get any responses. Is there a different way of doing this?

BL:

Yes. The email form is easy for people to fill out, and so your letter will probably not stand out. It is better to mail in or even to fax your letter. Figure out more creative means to get your point across, and you will be more likely to get a response.

Audience Member R:

All of us would need to share this with our networks, with maybe your contact lists, with your emails, your texts, and you have maybe a group chat or something like that. And also on social media, if you use that, and all of your social media channels, if you are into social media like me. I mean, let’s make it happen right now.

BL:

Thank you. First, I hope you will send it to all your contacts and social medica connections. I will again send it out by Substack, but you can also easily access it at my web site, BandyLee.com, in the button at the very top. We are in a tremendous emergency right now. And we are doing this because we may not be able to wait for impeachment or the 25th Amendment. We must contain the dangers now.

(To be Continued.)

*Please help promote the urgent plea to the four living presidents, discussed in this meeting.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.