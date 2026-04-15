(Continued from Part Two.)

Audience Member T:

When I saw your emergency call, it sounded like a stat—and so I feel that there is definite urgency in your bringing us together. My question is, what will it take when many are, including our president, making billions of dollars on gambling? It is just circling people with the worsening of evil, greed, gluttony—and it truly does seem to me to be a collective dark night of the soul.

Bandy Lee:

That is a large barrier, isn’t it? Many people are making huge profits out of the unjust system that we have, and their incentive is to make the system even more unjust. Even during the Covid pandemic, while most people were struggling, billionaires were making a profit. This is something that I warned against, as inequality and structural violence were increasing in society. I said that we would not only see a lot more violence, but we would also see the psychological effects that are now becoming prominent today, that people have become psychologically vulnerable to demagogues, or be attracted to those who are mentally impaired, and that is how we got Donald Trump. I also warned against increased organized crime, corporate crime, political violence, and now a violent president. I warned that it would lead to a “Death Spiral,” and here we are. Yet, it is possible to come out of this, much like a patient coming out of a deep psychosis. The public needs to be educated first on what interventions are necessary to come out of this “spell”—or that we are in a hypnosis to start. Once we begin to heal ourselves, the momentum toward life-affirming tendencies grows, and then it becomes natural.

Audience Member U:

I am really happy you have some listeners in Congress, but I think what we need to do is to speak to the general public. There are lots of good ideas in this talk, but I see our most important audience at this moment is the general public. Even people I know who voted for Trump are aware that we are close to nuclear war. Exactly what might be his triggers to push that button?

BL:

Well, the grave danger is that because he is so erratic, perhaps the only consistent thing about him is that he is inconstant. He is predictably unpredictable to an unacceptable degree. That is why we have to remove the risk, and so educating people about the degree of his mental instability and how close we are indeed to the danger of nuclear war is what we need to continue to press and demand that this needs to be addressed. And of course, there are lots of things to work on. We first have to remove the president from his access to dangerous weapons, and then to remove his war powers, and also create safeguards in the presidency so that this does not happen again. The greater safeguards are in the structure of society, reducing inequality, and then educating the public about mental health so that it can recognize and correct many of the conditions that got us here in the first place. Speaking to the public is all about this. In a democracy, the public needs to know how mental health of a society works, so that it can practice good mental hygiene and create the conditions that will keep it from falling into and disease.

Audience Member V:

There are some people on MSNBC who do talk about his mental health. It is actually striking, the last few weeks, that people have made comments about his instability and his inability to follow his own sentences and make sense of things. So, I would like to find some ways to be really forceful and clear and making recommendations. I think we need to have a voice.

BL:

I think a role that psychiatric professionals need to take seriously is consultation. It even says in our ethical guidelines that we need to serve society by consulting with the executive, judicial, and legislative branches of government. It comes even before “the Goldwater Rule,” through which the American Psychiatric Association has confused people by making a mountain out of a mole hill—and caused perhaps the greatest harm to public health ever in human history. It tried to say that anyone speaking about the president was being “unethical”, when in truth we are actually obligated to contribute our knowledge to society and to protect society from danger—it is one of our primary obligations!

Also, Congress members need more encouragement from the public to address mental health issues, because they go in the direction the public demands. Of course, the public demanded us from the very beginning—making my book such an instant New York Times bestseller that Macmillan, one of the Big Five publishers, took five weeks to catch up! Then, in three months, we were the number one topic of national conversation, with every news program, article, or op-ed featuring us hit number one whenever it was broadcast or published. This was a natural, organic process, whereas the APA’s blacking us out of public forums was not.

Now, it has become almost surreal. Don’t you think it is odd that mental health professionals are the only ones not allowed to speak about mental health issues? What other field has this prohibition? Even as Nicole Wallace often talks how she wonders about mental health issues but is not a psychiatrist, but then she would never call a psychiatrist onto her program! I think what happened was, when the APA intervened with its disinformation, it was acting in partnership with the Trump administration—after all, it received unprecedented windfalls of federal funding immediately after silencing us from the media, never to repeat again.

So, I think the public speaking up in this area, as our last resort, is also powerful. We already have the power—which is why the administration is so bent on controlling what information or education the public gets. The truth will eventually break through, since they cannot control everything. Congress members are increasingly stepping up, because of public discourse. So, keep talking about it! We think of impeachment or the 25th Amendment, but remember medical interventions, also. I am not just speaking of hospitalization but other means of containing the dangers, such as calling on the four living former presidents, as I have suggested. From a medical standpoint, what is important is not the procedure but that society is protected, regardless of the legal, political, or medical means used to achieve it.

*Please help promote the urgent plea to the four living presidents, discussed in this meeting.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.