The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Nina Simmonds's avatar
Nina Simmonds
10h

Thank you for doing so much to protect both the earth and all species with your knowledge and courage. No one else will speak such truths. This information needs to get out to everyone.

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ACLM's avatar
ACLM
10h

So important. He’s been unstable for many, many years. I can only imagine what’s going on inside Trump’s head but it can’t be good.

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