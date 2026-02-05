Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is not the original ICE; it is a product of Donald Trump’s dangerous psychopathology. ICE should never have been transformed into what Trump has made it. Now is the time to end it—and decisively to replace it.

ICE was originally created when the U.S. Immigration and Naturalization Service (INS) was split into three new entities: the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), ICE, and Customs and Border Protection (CBP)—within the newly created Department of Homeland Security (DHS), in the aftermath of September 11, 2001. This continued under George W. Bush, Barack Obama, and Joe Biden. But the public should know what Donald Trump has turned ICE into: something this country never before anticipated, the extension of a police state comparable to the Gestapo, the SS (Schutzstaffel), and the Gulag brigades under Josef Stalin. ICE under Trump now has more than 400 offices throughout the country, more than 20,000 personnel, including assistance from the director of national security, who by established law is never supposed to be involved in American politics or law enforcement—with a budget that has undergone a meteoric Trump/MAGA spike, making it larger than the annual budget of all other federal law enforcement agencies combined!

This fact alone should alarm everyone:

What alarms someone like myself, who have spent my twenty-five year career studying violence, especially in jails and prisons, where a lack of accountability and poorly-trained officers leads to murder and mayhem with impunity, Donald Trump’s ICE is extremely frightening.

Battle-ready, heavily-armed troops that are unidentifiable, in disguised unmarked vehicles, wearing tactical war gear with weapons of war, have no place on our streets. Never before have they been at this scale in the nation’s history.

Now we all have to step in and step up. In recent days the majors of Portland, Chicago, Minneapolis, New York, and other key cities have not only loudly proclaimed ICE OUT, they are taking critical political and legal steps to bring that about. We may not be out en masse like the people in Minnesota during one of the coldest winters—with temperatures going down to -40 degrees Fahrenheit in some places—and in so many places around our nation. But we must vociferously support and express our solidarity with them—including us psychiatrists and academics.

Furthermore, the unprecedented order—requiring all states to prepare state National Guard troops to be instantly ready at the beck and call of the president, to be mobilized to put down at gunpoint lawful mass protests throughout our country—is not a lawful order and must be rescinded.

Furthermore, the unprecedented order—that the military prepare on presidential orders to join ICE and federalized National Guard troops—is also seriously unlawful and unconstitutional and characteristic only of the most brutal dictatorships.

These things have started happening in our country, for the first time, ever since a severely mentally-impaired and psychologically-dangerous individual was granted presidential power, beyond his capacity to handle. He has now arrived at the declaration that only his “own mind” and “own morality” can stop him, which is what all mentally-incapacitated and criminally-minded individuals fantasize about—but, here, he literally has all the power and the money of the nation.

This is why I and thousands of mental health professionals warned from the beginning that such a dangerously-disturbed person, if not firmly stopped, would take actions that are increasingly more dangerous and disturbingly more severe, that even the prospect of total destruction will not stop.

If we are not in a Civil War already, Donald Trump has already created conditions where that will be the inevitable result. Nearly everyone in media, universities, businesses, and public office is afraid to speak up clearly and repeatedly. We know that the immigrants being rounded up are overwhelmingly law-abiding, hardworking, taxpaying, and children. Even American citizens are being attacked, and some killed.

A democracy is untenable for Donald Trump’s psychology. It was inevitable that he would target hardworking people and innocent children, in his vengefulness against the world for that of which he himself was deprived in early childhood. Our Constitutional Democratic Republic can only remain if we can keep it.

Two slogans were prominent at the recent Oscars and received great applause: “END ICE,” and “NO ONE IS ILLEGAL ON STOLEN LAND.”

Many of us, especially middle-class Americans, have gotten used to overlooking, minimizing, making excuses, and thinking and hoping things at least will not get worse. Meanwhile, our nation is sliding into a caricature of Nazi Germany and a brutal police state that puts Gestapo and SS-like troops in charge—a situation from which it may soon no longer be possible to recover.

Since behavioral management is part of what I do as a prison psychiatrist who specializes in treating violent offenders, let me give some specific suggestions about how we should END ICE and the restrictions we should very publicly and legally impose on its successor:

1. All federal law enforcement persons must wear a very visible numbered badge, so they can be properly identified without any threat to their own personhood. 2. All law enforcement persons must wear and use at all times body cameras, which upon incident must be immediately surrendered to a special department and shared with state and local authorities. 3. All law enforcement vehicles must be clearly identified as such, with visible license plates for identification. 4. All federal law enforcement persons must be under orders fully to cooperate with all state and local law enforcement at all times. 5. No law enforcement person can hamper or prevent citizens, protestors, journalists or anyone from photographing their actions in public places. 6. If a home or office is entered by force, the law enforcement persons must present the court order justifying doing so at the time it takes place and immediately to any lawyers who become involved. 7. The only persons wearing tactical gear, who are permitted to be heavily armed, should be those with a court warrant specifying and certifying that they are in search of a specific person with a dangerous criminal past. 8. Federal law enforcement persons who violate any of these provisions must be immediately relieved of duty and be subject to criminal investigation, and if warranted indictment and prosecution at the federal, state, and local levels.

The situation we are right now in is that the U.S. Congress has a few days to return true law and order and justice to America. The issue is not, “reforming ICE,” but reversing the slide into tyranny. With 50,000-dollar signing bonuses and salaries few could imagine getting anywhere else, welcoming even those with criminal and assault histories, Trump’s ICE is a recipe for disaster. This is the time to abolish ICE and to reconstitute it with basic legal, moral and Constitutional constraints and safeguards, such as those above. Of course, Donald Trump, Steven Miller, Pam Bondi, and others will try to block serious meaningful changes like these—but this is because of their own lawless, criminal mentality, not the other way around. The next few days will be crucial. If they relentlessly block, then let the remaining Homeland Security funding be held and passed and, with the other parts of government, let that part be in shutdown for as long as it takes.

The time is now, the situation is now, and the opportunity is now. We have lost too many opportunities for behavioral containment, and if we do not stop him now, as I have been warning since 2017, we may never be able to, even if he himself passes from the scene. Donald Trump has already spoken and acted in ways that show he will undermine and delegitimize the upcoming midterm election one way or another—and then will be the next presidential election. He has even of late set the precedent as never before for by ordering the FBI to seize Georgia state ballots, even after multiple major investigations have proven over and over that no problem of any kind existed with the 2020 election—which, like an individual beset with delusions, he cannot stop claiming he has won! He is even now publicly saying he wishes to “federalize” U.S. elections, which is as clear a violation of the Constitution as there can be, which is why it has never been proposed or spoken about before Trump.

“The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump” has indeed become as I predicted would happen if limits were not set early on. Now, he is very near being unstoppable … even after death. If not stopped now, he will not under any circumstances let the House fall out of his hands … even the presidency. He has already clearly prepared the way for martial law and the Insurrection Act. He is already building throughout the country, in isolated areas, what must be considered, “concentration camps.” Worldwide he has personally declared war on Venezuela, Cuba, Palestine, Iran, and Greenland. With economic bombs and tariffs through much of the rest of our world, including major American allies, he is destabilizing the world and collapsing the dollar.

Right now, the current legal and political priority is to stop him in a very major war: TRUMP’S ICE MUST END!

What follows needs all the above legal, political, and Constitutional constraints. Whatever it is renamed to must bear little resemblance to it.

