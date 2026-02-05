The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michael Coleridge's avatar
Michael Coleridge
5h

Thank you. Yet another fascinating and intelligent reference on the parlours state of contemporary America. I believe that the risk of civil war is very real with the bellicose pronouncements from the White House. The fact that at a memorial service the president can deliberately declare that he hates his opponents. This is a man who Dr Lee advised the country and the world that unless strong guardrails were established around him he would become very dangerous. Any cursory examination of his mental health diagnosis would inform the observer of that. That we should rely on his own moral compass is to take a very fast car to despair. Certainly ICE needs to be completely dismantled. However I must say that the points Dr Lee would like to see from the 20,000 thugs may be very unrealistic in this current regime.

Reply
Share
Feijão E Arroz's avatar
Feijão E Arroz
3h

Perfect! I hope you and Tad Stoermer can collaborate. But the action you emphasize is critical.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture