The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Anne Thacker's avatar
Anne Thacker
9h

And all these supposed representatives of the US citizenry stand by and DO NOTHING...This is just beyond belief...WHAT does Trump have to do to convince congress and/or his cabinet and/or the leadership in the Pentagon that enough is enough??? Perhaps if he exposes himself at a press conference?? Would that be a bridge too far??? Thank you Dr Lee for your ongoing heroic efforts...May they finally bear fruit....

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Pitty's avatar
Pitty
9h

I’m just a grandmother and I can see him slipping every day, cursing more, like Dr. G said it’s only going to get worse, stay tuned

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