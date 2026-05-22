White House physicians are historically notorious for placing presidential image and political considerations over medical ethics. They not only fail the public by providing incomplete information regarding a president’s true medical condition, but also deliver inferior care to their patient.

The public was kept from knowing about the extent of Franklin D. Roosevelt’s disability, the severity of Woodrow Wilson’s stroke, and the significant health deteriorations of John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan. In several instances, physicians released reassuring public statements while shielding functional impairments from broader scrutiny.

We have experienced this especially acutely in the Trump era, when White House physician Ronny Jackson declared the president mentally “fit for duty,” based on a 10-minute nursing-care screen (not clearing it probably means nursing home-level care, which is not appropriate for assessing presidential fitness). Also, as an emergency physician, Jackson was not trained to do mental fitness exams, and even if he were, he would be disqualified for his lack of independence: a White House-employed, military subordinate to the commander-in-chief cannot evaluate his boss. Rather than correcting this, subsequent White House physicians have doubled down on the egregious deception, as if repetition made it right.

What this proves is that institutional conflicts between the White House physician and the occupant of the White House are irreconcilable. If a thorough neuropsychiatric assessment is not properly done, outside independent experts without conflicts should have access to the president to perform an actual fitness-for-duty evaluation (since functional exams are done for the public, not the patient, independent, non-treating experts are a requirement).

This is why, on May 20, 2026, twenty prominent, independent psychiatrists and other psychological doctors wrote the following letter to the White House physician:

Dear Dr. Barbabella: When a patient is determined to be a risk to himself or others, the physician has the right and obligation under the Tarasoff Rule to breach doctor-patient confidentiality to ensure no one is hurt. Justice Matthew Tobriner of the California Supreme Court observed in 1976: “The protective privilege ends where the public peril begins.” Safety trumps patient confidentiality. We believe you appreciate the public’s right to know about the health of the President, as evidenced by your past statements asserting Donald Trump’s ‘excellent overall health’ and being “fully fit.” However, these public statements are not reconcilable with objective observations and the explicit concerns on the part of 36 renowned medical experts and mental health professionals, now entered into the Congressional Record, that Donald Trump displays impaired decision-making that poses an existential risk on a global level. As experts on mental health and concerned citizens, we call on you to: 1- Respond to the expressed concerns on the part of the renowned medical professionals and others that Donald Trump’s judgement, decision-making, and relationship to reality are dangerously impaired; 2- Obtain a comprehensive neuropsychiatric examination and neuropsychological testing, in lieu of a screening test for cognitive impairment; 3- Make yourself available to brief Congress on your findings. We recognize the unique challenges at play when the physician’s patient is the President and one’s Commander-in-chief. But that does not relieve the physician of his moral and ethical responsibilities. As the news media report that Donald Trump is to be medically evaluated in the coming days, there is no better time for the President to be thoroughly neurologically and psychiatrically evaluated as any other individual would be who presented to a doctor’s office with his pattern of behavior. Respectfully yours, Larry Sandberg, M.D. Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. [18 Additional Signatories] — Cc: The Honorable Jamie Raskin, Ranking Member, House Judiciary Committee The Honorable Jim Jordan, Chairman, Chairman, House Judiciary Committee

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. Our first planning meeting will be on Friday, May 29, 2026.