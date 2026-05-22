The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Mike Phimister's avatar
Mike Phimister
2h

Thank you for keeping the narrative around Trump's dangerous mental issues, as well as duty to warn, alive and in print. Earlier in his presidencies I wrote to major media outlets and hosts regarding same. Hopefully you can gain traction with your warnings. I also believe that a comprehensive psych evaluation should be required of political candidates running for national office.

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JBR's avatar
JBR
3h

His conduct is obviously menacing and criminal. Why do you need a diagnosis. Its obvious.

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