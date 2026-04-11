To the Four Living Former Presidents of the United States:

We are in an unprecedented emergency—one that demands extraordinary leadership. The four of you, especially if you act together, possess unparalleled experience and singular moral authority that no one can match. That authority carries a unique responsibility at this moment.

There should be no remaining doubt: Donald Trump is exhibiting destructive, escalating, and world-endangering mental instability. This is no longer a psychological theory, but an imminent threat to our fundamental survival and to the safety of the entire globe. His own outrageous words and threats make this plain:

· “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell” (issued on Easter Sunday morning).

· “We’re going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong.”

· “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”

Your collective responsibility could not be greater. If you act swiftly and boldly, your ability to protect our nation, if not humankind, can be unique.

We urge you to stand together publicly. Call on the nation to recognize the gravity of this moment. Forcefully remind military leaders and public servants that their oath is to the Constitution, not any individual. Make clear that blatantly unlawful orders must never be carried out under any circumstances.



This is a defining moment—not just for a presidency, but for the integrity of our country and future generations. We count on you.

Respectfully yours,

Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.

On behalf of Coauthors of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President

On behalf of the World Mental Health Coalition, the first and largest professional association to address primarily the problem of dangerous leadership