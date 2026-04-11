URGENT PLEA TO THE FOUR LIVING FORMER PRESIDENTS OF THE UNITED STATES
Please Send this Message to All Your Contacts and Social Media Connections
To the Four Living Former Presidents of the United States:
We are in an unprecedented emergency—one that demands extraordinary leadership. The four of you, especially if you act together, possess unparalleled experience and singular moral authority that no one can match. That authority carries a unique responsibility at this moment.
There should be no remaining doubt: Donald Trump is exhibiting destructive, escalating, and world-endangering mental instability. This is no longer a psychological theory, but an imminent threat to our fundamental survival and to the safety of the entire globe. His own outrageous words and threats make this plain:
· “Open the Fuckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell” (issued on Easter Sunday morning).
· “We’re going to bring them back to the stone ages where they belong.”
· “A whole civilization will die tonight, never to be brought back again.”
Your collective responsibility could not be greater. If you act swiftly and boldly, your ability to protect our nation, if not humankind, can be unique.
We urge you to stand together publicly. Call on the nation to recognize the gravity of this moment. Forcefully remind military leaders and public servants that their oath is to the Constitution, not any individual. Make clear that blatantly unlawful orders must never be carried out under any circumstances.
This is a defining moment—not just for a presidency, but for the integrity of our country and future generations. We count on you.
Respectfully yours,
Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div.
On behalf of Coauthors of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump: 37 Psychiatrists and Mental Health Experts Assess a President
On behalf of the World Mental Health Coalition, the first and largest professional association to address primarily the problem of dangerous leadership
From Heather Cox Richardson's daily substack letter: Representative Jamie Raskin (D-MD), the top-ranking Democrat on the House Judiciary Committee, made a record of Trump’s recent bizarre behavior in a letter today to the president’s personal physician, Captain Sean P. Barbabella.Raskin noted that “[e]xperts have repeatedly warned that the President has been exhibiting signs consistent with dementia and cognitive decline. And, in recent days, the country has watched President Trump’s public statements and outbursts turn increasingly incoherent, volatile, profane, deranged, and threatening.” Raskin recounted Trump’s wild social media posts and weird performance at the White House Easter egg roll, what the congressman called “a bizarre display that shocked tens of millions of Americans and astonished observers across the political spectrum.” Raskin wrote that Trump’s “apparently deteriorating condition has caused tremendous alarm across the nation (and political spectrum) about the President’s cognitive function and continuing mental fitness for the office of President, and prompted concerns about the President’s well-being.” Raskin asked the White House physician to “[c]onduct a comprehensive neuropsychological assessment of the President, including a formal cognitive screening instrument, and publicly release the results; [p]rovide a detailed report on the President’s current mental and physical health status, including any medications he is currently taking and their potential cognitive side effects; and [m]ake yourself available for a briefing, under oath, with Members of the Committee on the results of this assessment.”
Thank you Rep. Raskin and Dr. Lee.
What WOULD it take for these guys to step up to the mic? Nukes dropped? Come ON!!