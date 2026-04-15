The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anne Hammond-Meyer's avatar
Anne Hammond-Meyer
25m

As a Clinical Psychologist, as an American citizen and as a human being, all I can say is-Thank God!

Reply
Share
Black Raven's avatar
Black Raven
42m

They can remove the malignant narcissistic psychopath, but 200 of them will be left to continue destroying this country and the world. Example: JD Vance, Pete kegsbreath, The Heritage Foundation, Stephen Miller, Mike Johnson, to just name a few. They all should be removed from office, indicted, prosecuted, and convicted for their crimes against humanity. In my opinion.

Reply
Share
1 reply
8 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture