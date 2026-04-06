The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Carolyn Eklund's avatar
Carolyn Eklund
15h

This superb article is just what we need. You have not faltered in being a wise voice calling for intervention from the beginning. I was helped by the historical context, spiritual and literary sources you shared. I’m very grateful.

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Kevin's avatar
Kevin
13h

"Statesmen will invent cheap lies, putting blame upon the nation that is attacked, and every man will be glad of those conscience-soothing falsities, and will diligently study them, and refuse to examine any refutations of them; and thus he will by and by convince himself that the war is just, and will thank God for the better sleep he enjoys after this process of grotesque self-deception."

- "Mark Twain

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