Arma virumque cano [Of arms and man I sing].

So begins the Aeneid, in celebration of imperial Rome under Caesar Augustus. And one precious generation after another would sacrifice itself, in the name of conquest and glory, to become the fodder of one more foolhardy empire after another. Already by Virgil’s time, the Ancient world had forgotten the lessons of the Iliad from seven centuries ago:

οἱ δ᾽ ἄρα μνησάμενοι, ὁ μὲν Ἕκτορος ἀνδροφόνοιο [And they, remembering, he for Hector, the man-killer,] κλαῖεν, ἄφαρ δ᾽ ἄρα πατρὸς ἐπὶ χθονὶ κεῖτο πρὸ πόδεσσιν [wept, and immediately the father lay at Achilles’ feet]. Αὐτὰρ Ἀχιλλεὺς κλαῖεν ἑὸν πατέρ᾽, ἄλλοτε δ᾽ αὖτε [But Achilles wept for his own father, and again] Πάτροκλον· τῶν δὲ στοναχὴ κατὰ δώματ᾽ ὀρώρει [For Patroclus; and their sobs resounded through the house].

They had forgotten that there are no winners in war. Every “victory” is a pyrrhic one. Through delusions of duty, valor, and power, men were cajoled and captivated into committing the same acts that would have ostracized or landed them in criminal trials in any other circumstance. They destroyed the very things they themselves cherish—culture, humanity, homes, and loved ones—under the illusion of separation. In creating a wall of separation, they had to deaden a part of their own souls.

Human history thus reads, in many ways, like a long echo of a single forgetting. We have forgotten that we are One. We have forgotten that, when we attack others, we are attacking ourselves.

The Jewish tradition captures this rupture in the question: “Am I my brother’s keeper?” (Hebrew Bible, Genesis 4:9). Every enduring tradition answers in the affirmative.

From forgetting arose division; from division, hierarchy; from hierarchy, competition and violence. What appears as political failure or economic injustice is actually the outward expression of an inward contraction. The Buddhist concept of ignorance (avidyā) helps explain this well. When the other is no longer recognized as oneself in another form, moral responsibility vanishes with the boundary of identity.

The world’s wisdom traditions constantly remind us of our true identity. The Qur’an says: “We created you from a single soul” (4:1). The Upanishads repeat: tat tvam asi—“Thou art That [One Being].” And the poetry of Rumi declares: “You are not a drop in the ocean. You are the entire ocean in a drop.” It is what American transcendentalist Ralph Waldo Emerson called, “the Over-Soul.”

When separation—be it of individuals, groups, or nations—is taken as truth, systems arise that reflect it. Social, economic, national, and imperial arrangements come to deem some worthy, while others expendable. Thus emerges structural violence: artificially-induced deprivations of fundamental human needs through unjust social arrangements (Galtung, 1969). Such violence is largely invisible, normalized within institutions and policies that distribute harm unevenly (Farmer, 2004). Yet, its consequences are profound: increased disease burden, decreased life expectancy, and intergenerational trauma (World Health Organization, 2002). The higher rates of crime, obesity, substance misuse, mental illness, and social distrust lead to poorer quality of life, even for the wealthy (Wilkinson and Pickett, 2009).

Yet, structural violence is not only the deadliest form of violence—globally causing more premature deaths than all suicides, homicides, and collective violence combined—it is also the most powerful cause of other forms of violence, such as behavioral violence, organized crime, corporate crime, political oppression, and even the violence of a president against the people.

Exposure to violence not only increases the likelihood of subsequent violent behavior in the individual, but across individuals and through society (Shen and Sharkey, 2022). Violence operates in patterns akin to contagion, propagating through social networks (Slutkin, 2011). And violent interventions such as war frequently escalate conflict rather than resolve it, through retaliation and mistrust (Arendt, 1970).

Oneness is not just a product of poetic musings but an ontological claim that has practical—and now existential—consequences. The failure of the so-called “Realist” school of politics, having brought us now to the brink of species annihilation, cannot be seen as realistic for human survival, much less human thriving. Indeed, it reveals itself as a delusional culmination of defensive denial of reality.

Florentine diplomat Niccolò Machiavelli’s theory of power politics revolved around the idea that:

A wise ruler ought never to keep faith when by doing so it would be against his interests and when the reasons that made him promise no longer exist.

Natural “experiments” have proven the exact opposite. In international relations, the Marshall Plan of helping our former enemies after World War II brought peace, prosperity, and unprecedented stature for the United States, in contrast to the total abandonment, if not betrayal, of our former enemies after the Cold War, which brought the exact opposite. In criminal justice, restorative approaches across Northern and Western Europe are bringing unprecedented reductions in violence and recidivism and greater rehabilitation for individuals, in contrast to retributive approaches in the United States through simply more prisons and punishment, which are doing the exact opposite.

I would paraphrase what Franklin D. Roosevelt said about economics in his Second Inaugural Address (Roosevelt, 1937):

We have always known that heedless self-interest was poor self-protection; we know now that it is ultimately suicidal.

Indeed it is said: “Those who take the sword shall perish by the sword” (Christian Bible, Matthew 26:52).

Sound medical interventions are politically neutral, in that they do not change assessments simply because a person is a powerful political figure:

A mentally-disturbed person posing a danger to the public needs to be hospitalized, without exception. In fact, we stated in 2017 that the same condition in a president made him more dangerous, not less, because of his greater risk to public health.

A vision of Oneness goes even further. Paradoxically, when confronted with a medical emergency, action can be more decisive. Because Oneness is highly life-affirming, it can act unequivocally against a harmful situation to protect the whole. It is part of Father Zossima’s vision of “All being responsible for all,” in Brothers Karamazov (Dostoyevsky, 1866). It also underscores that the behavior is the problem, not the person, for the Commandment is clear: “Love your enemies, do good to those who hate you” (Luke 6:27)—and proper treatment would be doing good for the president, too.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.

Dr. Lee is a forensic and social psychiatrist, president of the World Mental Health Coalition, cofounder of Preventing Violence Now, and a long-term consultant to the World Health Organization and other United Nations bodies on scientific approaches to violence prevention. She became known to the public through her 2017 Yale conference and book that alerted against dangerous leadership. In 2019, she organized a major National Press Club Conference on the theme of, “The Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” In 2024, she followed up with another major Conference, “The More Dangerous State of the World and the Need for Fit Leadership.” She published another book on dangerous leadership that has recently been expanded, in addition to a volume on how dangerous signs in a leader spreads and two critical statements on dangerous leadership. As many of the dangers she warned against unfolded—including millions of unnecessary pandemic deaths, the propagation of political violence, the exacerbation of economic inequality, the destruction of democracy, the devastation of the climate, the replacement of international collaboration with hostile confrontation, a renewed and accelerated nuclear arms race, a global emboldening of dictators leading to brutal warfare and genocide, and growing state-sanctioned cruelty and human rights violations—she has advocated for another way. Now, the author of the internationally-acclaimed textbook, Violence; over 100 peer-reviewed articles and chapters; 17 scholarly books and journal special issues; and over 300 opinion editorials, introduces her curriculum on rising above the current destructive course to embrace an awareness of, “One World or None.”