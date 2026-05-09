The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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EG's avatar
EG
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Malcolm Nance, a military expert has recently stated that Trump and many in the administration couldn’t pass a NATO security clearance. That is a significant detail.

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From the redwood forests's avatar
From the redwood forests
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Thank you for this update, Dr. Lee. Thanks also for everything you have done for the past decade to help us understand the danger you have seen the whole time.

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