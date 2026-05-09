Ralph Nader has picked up our Statement, now on the Congressional Record:

Raw Story picked up on it as well:

Dozens of mental health experts testify Trump is “mentally unstable” and “must be removed.”

AlterNet published an interview:

Because the president alone can launch a nuclear attack, and do so without his orders being subject to review, [36 top physicians and mental health experts] expressed alarm that “these policies, combined with an emotionally unstable leader, is a formula for unspeakable tragedy waiting to happen. For this reason above all others, the group of medical experts urged that lawful steps be taken to remove the president from office.”

The article quotes Dr. Henry Abraham, who said:

﻿there has been a frightening progression of symptoms. These include grandiosity without moral safeguards, paranoia, impulsivity, vindictiveness, easy misperception of being harmed, moments of omnipotence, uncontrolled rage, and sole control over the use of nuclear weapons in a time of war….

Since many have asked, Dr. Abraham is not the Nobel laureate I worked with on the Statement, but he has graciously agreed to be our spokesperson. He has also asked it to be clarified that he is not a recipient of the Nobel Peace Prize but coauthor of the Constitution of the International Physicians for the Prevention of Nuclear War, recipient of the 1985 Nobel Peace Prize. Still an illustrious background, I would say!

The reporter also reached out to White House Spokesman David Ingle, who called the Statement, “armchair diagnosis”—even though we explicitly state that we made no diagnosis—and added: “If it quacks like a duck, it may actually just be a Democrat hack doctor”—even though we are not all Democrats, as we explicitly clarify at the opening of our Statement. More troublingly, the spokesman (who obviously never read our Statement) declares for himself: “President Trump is the sharpest, most accessible, and energetic president in American history”—even though he is not a medical doctor.

The reporter quotes me:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee … argued that the focus on applying the Goldwater Rule is “a fallacy.” “Overemphasizing ‘the Goldwater rule’ was a fallacy, in my view, that has nothing to do with ethics or actual science, and served only to deprive the public of critical knowledge,” Lee told AlterNet. “As I recently told the BMJ, ‘Diagnosing, through a personal examination with confidential information, is done for the patient, while detecting signs of danger, based on publicly available data, is done for society.’” Lee added, “The Goldwater rule only concerns the former; the former is a prohibition, while the latter is an obligation, and conflating the two could result in massive harm—as it has. We declare explicitly in our Statement that we are not diagnosing but warning against signs of danger, which are extreme to the point of warranting the president’s immediate lawful removal from office, for medical reasons”…. To eliminate the crisis posed by Trump’s deteriorating mental state, Lee urged congressional leaders to “immediately retake their constitutional authority over war, before further escalation renders the question moot, convene urgent consultations with senior military and intelligence officials, to create a circuit breaker capable of preventing the use of nuclear weapons and formally initiate Section 4 of the 25th amendment.”

He goes even further back:

Lee has a track record of accurately predicting crises that will emerge from Trump’s public mental state. Prior to the 2020 election, she predicted that Trump would attempt a coup if he lost to former President Joe Biden…. Dr. Lee told this journalist for Salon in October 2020: “Rage attacks are common, for people are bound to fall short of expectation for such a needy personality—and eventually everyone falls into this category. But when there is an all-encompassing loss, such as the loss of an election, it can trigger a rampage of destruction and reign of terror in revenge against an entire nation that has failed him.”

He reminds me of why nuclear war would be such an attractive option for Donald Trump:

She continued, “It is far easier for the pathological narcissist to consider destroying oneself and the world, especially its ‘laughing eyes,’ than to retreat into becoming a ‘loser’ and a ‘sucker’ — which to someone suffering from this condition will feel like psychic death.”

He noted that the media, at that time as well, insufficiently raised alarms about obvious warning signs regarding his psychological inability to accept defeat:

“Just as one once settled for adulation in lieu of love, one may settle for fear when adulation no longer seems attainable,” Lee explained.

He quoted at another time my describing his “catastrophic neediness”:

Lee told Salon at the time. “Think of a drowning person gasping for air…. In the manner that the body needs oxygen, the soul needs love, and self-love is what a toxic narcissist is desperately lacking. This is why he must overcompensate, creating for himself a self-image where he is the best at everything, never wrong, better than all the experts, and a ‘stable genius.’”

The reporter had interviewed former presidential adviser, David Gergen, who said (while alarmed at Donald Trump’s erratic behavior during his first term):

his ex-boss, President Richard Nixon, was secretly subverted by his own associates when his drinking led them to fear he was losing his mind. “… the secretary of defense at that time was Jim Schlesinger, an extraordinarily bright man and very principled,” Gergen told Salon at the time. “And he told the joint chiefs, if you get an order from the president to fire a nuclear missile, you do not do that. Don’t take an order from the commander in chief until you call me and I give you personal approval, or you get the personal approval of the secretary of state.”

Indeed, we cite the Nixon example in our Statement to emphasize that keeping an erratic president’s behavior in check is the norm, rather than an exception for this presidency.

And Donald Trump falls outside of standards well beyond Nixon. Full of rage and feeling entrapped, he recently threatened again: “Iran will be blown off the face of the Earth,” if it attacks U.S. vessels escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz; and “We have more weapons and ammunition of much higher grade,” and “can use all of that stuff, and we will, if we need it.” Unable to accept any kind of loss or defeat, he has rejected every opportunity for negotiation. And if he lost another election? He may have no compunction about taking the world with him.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee is in the process of establishing SURVIVAL UNIVERSITY. Please use the contact form to join and to help make this unprecedented effort successful. She is also leading a public course series with Preventing Violence Now, about which you can find out more and register here.