I have not spoken much about John Gartner, but it is important for the nation to know of a malignant narcissist posturing to oppose another malignant narcissist. I am writing this for the record since, in the end, no matter how masterful the pretenses, they will backfire. As we have seen in the instance of Donald Trump, a corrupt individual claiming to be the savior against corruption never works.

Malignant narcissists characteristically exacerbate or cause the very crisis they claim to resolve. Meting out “red meat” where there is hunger—which they exacerbate or cause—is exactly how Trump gained a loyal following. Equally dangerous is the symbiosis between two malignant narcissists: one destabilizes, while the other “warns”. Both fuel each other’s goal of self-advancement.

No other author has exploited being in my book, The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, as much as Gartner, but few know that half the authors boycotted him. I initially included him under the false belief that he had organized an important petition of mental health professionals—which turned out to be a lie: most were non-professionals. By the time he was exposed, he was already giving extensive interviews, moving onto his next publicity-generating lie, which was that he founded an organization of professionals—only to be exposed as being of mostly non-professionals. In fact, defecting professionals founded the World Mental Health Coalition, in part out of outrage at his unprofessionalism.

Gartner rebranded his organization after my Yale conference, “Duty to Warn,” to confuse everyone and to ride on our success. I had seen nothing so severe in my career: he fraudulently claimed that the conference I held was his conference, and the book I edited was his book! He was like a runaway train—but his inexorable parasitism and plagiarism shaped public impression.

Gartner also relentlessly exploits his former affiliation with Johns Hopkins, even though he was dismissed far before Trump (one can only imagine what he put his institution through, much like Jeffrey Lieberman did Columbia faculty and trainees before his termination). Indeed, I believe that my own dismissal from Yale—even as my internal evaluations only improved since my department praised me for “raising [its] stature to national and international levels”—would not have been so easy without Gartner recklessly claiming my activities.

While we tried to educate the public on the larger issues of safety, fitness, spread of symptoms, and malignant normality, he remained at the level of diagnosis: the equivalent of flashing bright objects to harvest praise rather than to effect change. In the end, I believe he prevented change by lowering the level of discourse.

While many initially saw through him as an unserious, buffoonish figure, by the second Trump term, Gartner would become the sole mental health professional “standing”. He was at first a pretext for the major media to marginalize us, but now no doubt a convenient upfront person to present as, “the mental health voice willing to speak,” as his personality defects make him easy to control, while lacking in credibility or effectiveness. He gained prominence, especially after expert-averse George Conway endorsed him and the desperate media sought more media savvy than substance.

Also, we live in a media environment magnetic to malignant narcissism. In the early days of radio, formerly isolated individuals became “spellbinders”. Now, public exposure and “likes” on social media are all one needs for “legitimacy”. Malignant narcissists do it best: they are beguiling, highly manipulative, and irresistible with repeated exposure—even if one wonders, much later, how such a figure could have attracted them at all.

Even though they are the opposite of those they cynically mimic, malignant narcissists appear truer than the true. This is why billionaires align with Trump, and how politicians find themselves in a Hobson’s choice.

Malignant narcissism—with deceptiveness second only to psychopathy—is beyond most people’s imagination. Yet, vigilance is necessary since, as the Ancient Greeks understood, character is destiny—and no destiny is more dangerous than that driven by dangerous character pathology.

I discussed elsewhere Lieberman’s role in casting us as “unethical psychiatrists,” but the greatest damage came from within, through Gartner’s sabotaging role. In the early phase of our efforts, when world-renowned psychiatrists and I took center public stage, he barged in like a bull in a china shop, making a mockery of our movement—giving the likes of Lieberman full ammunition. Their shared personalities worked in tandem, despite no obvious coordination (Sigmund Freud’s central insight was that the degree of destructiveness corresponds directly to the severity of disorder, not a person’s stated beliefs or self-descriptions).

In the early days, before giving interviews, I tried to ensure that the reporters were not interviewing Gartner for the same article; if they were, I refused to participate. When a journalist for the New York Times approached me for a front-page article and I gave my condition, he exclaimed that there was absolutely no chance: “He’s the worst!”

The authors in my book had to mobilize three lawyers to get Gartner to remove their names from his web site—and yet he took two years to do so. He constantly used my name in public—and eventually recruited some professionals into his organization—until his name superseded mine (he avoided me at all cost in private, except for an email threatening a defamation lawsuit, apparently unaware that truth is an absolute defense against claims of defamation).

Our era is tragically made for malignant narcissists. We fired some HBO filmmakers for shady dealings behind our backs, including preventing renowned, highly genteel journalist Bill Moyers from making a documentary with us in late 2017, which would have been unbelievably timely for Congress! None of the authors associated with the group after that—except for Gartner. His partnership enabled them to produce, “Unfit”, for which they used our names to recruit participants, even as all but one of the 36 authors boycotted the film (the viewer will note that, oddly for a film on mental unfitness, no truly reputable mental health expert appears).

The filmmakers also blocked a 2020 completed documentary of us by a two-time Oscar winner (Netflix strangely said it “could not have more than one film” on unfitness). An earlier filmmaker group had expressed enthusiasm but pulled out, because the HBO gang were “street fighters.” In this manner, the HBO filmmakers’ need to be the only ones with a film on Trump’s unfitness caused them to undermine their own purported cause, just as Gartner’s narcissistic need to be “the hero” has undermined his.

I am now revealing these facts, because we live in an era when dishonesty is rewarded and integrity is treated as a liability. The public deserves better, as does our nation’s destiny.

