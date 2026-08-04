The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Richard Hahn's avatar
Richard Hahn
2hEdited

Thank you again. Watching Trump's response to the revelation of a horribly invalid, basically scapegoating indictment of that Olympic athlete practically drove me crazy. But why should I be surprised that he would yet again "double-down" and attack the judge and the reporter who asked about it, as he continued to claim vandalism of the reflecting pool? His shamefully juvenile (infantile?) behavior in denial and projection is there for all to see. Also, notice how he always has a group of henchmen standing stone-faced behind him as he sits at his desk? As if it would give him some strong-man support--not! And the commentators addressed the episode as yet another news event--business as usual! Brian Tyler Cohen came right out and called him sick, which I applauded to the TV as being some relief of the frustration over how Trump is still treated as a normal politician. VOTE in November--it may be yet another chance to help us all.

Reply
Share
Rick Keefer's avatar
Rick Keefer
2h

The APA has betrayed it's membership and The People of the United States and world. Just as the Nation will have to revisit The Constitution. Professional Mental Health practitioners need establish a new organization to represent them.

Reply
Share
4 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Bandy X. Lee, M.D., M.Div. · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture