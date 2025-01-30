There is no gentle way to put it: we are now stepping into an era when we will be experiencing firsthand how profoundly pathology can ravage, and how relentlessly pathocratic regimes can tear at the fabric of society. Ukraine and Gaza are not just distant lands, with far-removed struggles from us; they are concrete displays and stark reminders of what can happen when an unfit leader is allowed to wield unchecked power.

Just as the former proxy war shattered our sense of security within Europe’s borders, and as the latter annihilation of a people obliterated our belief in global stability, we are witnessing a great unraveling. What we once took for granted—the ideals we thought immutable—are actually the outcome of a civilization that took the form of “democracy”.

Democracy, in our modern day, is the very embodiment of collective mental health. It denotes a “wholeness” that is a conscious union of hearts and minds, which holds together diversity and distribution of justice, in a striving for equity for all. But what we face now is the slow dismantling of this foundation, by the very nation that brought this gift to humanity in our time. It is not a tragedy born of fate alone but is the fruit of our failure to develop an understanding, quite specifically, of the basic requirements for mental health.

It is something we could have achieved, had we not been misled in the beginning by the collusion of influential institutions, such as the American Psychiatric Association and the New York Times. We had at the time all the knowledge we needed, early and abundantly, just as we had all the knowledge we needed to prevent the Covid-19 pandemic. Yet, mass deaths resulted, and this time the numbers will be multifold.

By the time fascism is in full bloom, and fascism experts and political scientists are called upon, it is often late for effective intervention. Clinicians, trained to intervene with the measure that the situation requires, have been bypassed, and we are at the stage of merely observing and recording a festering disease. Perhaps there will be a time, before too long, that world actors and leaders will recognize the futility of superficial fixes and turn to the source of our current affliction: a crisis in mental health. For now, however, the signs are pointing in the opposite direction, even when there is token consultation of mental health experts with feigned efforts.

Yet, as we strive for a deeper understanding of the roots of human suffering, even more critical than mental health knowledge is spiritual knowledge. In these times of turmoil and devastation, when the World Order is disintegrating, we stand at the precipice of profound discovery. These are the very moments when we have the potential to draw nearer to the ultimate Source. As chaos spreads, we may be called to seek not just solace, but the very heart of what it means to be human, and to have a capacity for consciousness.

I first studied the spiritual as an academic pursuit, in my attempt to grasp “the whole human being,” to complement the medical, bio-psycho-social model. But it is through the suffering of others, in their deepest moments of despair, that its importance truly came to light. In my work with prisoners and patients—for whom crises are not unfamiliar—I have seen how the spiritual dimension could transform. Experiencing the extremities of the human condition, where the soul is tested and pressed to its limits, the “spiritual” became not a mere comfort but a quintessential force.

Then, there comes a point in one’s journey where there is a profound reversal. The spiritual, far from being a mere “opium for the masses,” or a crutch to numb one’s misery, reveals itself not as a pacifier but as the very wellspring for our deepest desires. It is the origin of both our yearning and our anguish in its absence. Human violence—what we inflict upon one another in our darkest moments—points us to the most crucial truth of all: that we cannot live without Spirit.

Deriving from the Latin word spiritus, meaning “breath” or “the act of breathing,” it is the very force that sustains us. To be cut off from it is to wither, to gasp for air, and to become famished for Life. Its deprivation drives human beings to lust for power, long for revenge, and descend into destructiveness, without even knowing the source of their despair.

There is a solution, to which the sacred scriptures point at their essence. Here I quote from Yoga Vāsiṣṭha:

With a pure heart and a receptive mind, and without the veil of doubt and the restlessness of the mind, listen to the exposition of the nature and the means of liberation…. One cannot ignore this suffering. But one should overcome it by means of … wisdom…. For when delusion is gone and the truth is realised by means of enquiry into self-nature, when the mind is at peace and the heart leaps to the supreme truth, when all the disturbing thought-waves in the mind-stuff have subsided and there is unbroken flow of peace and the heart is filled with the bliss of the absolute, when thus the truth has been seen in the heart, then this very world becomes an abode of bliss. Such a person has nothing to acquire, nor anything to shun. He is untainted by the defects of life, untouched by sorrow….. Even religious duties are found to be unnecessary. He is not affected by the past tendencies which have lost their momentum: his mind has given up its restlessness, and he rests in the bliss that is his essential nature. Such bliss is possible only by self-knowledge, not by any other means. Hence, one should apply oneself constantly to self-knowledge—this alone is one’s duty.

I would add a line by the poet Rumi:

The wound is the place where the Light enters you.

And I would end with a Carmelite Father’s play on, “Be still and know that I am God” (Psalm 46:10):

Be still and know that I am God Be still and know that I AM Be still and know Be still Be.

Painting the Music, by Bandy X. Lee

