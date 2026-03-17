The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Catherine O'Gorman's avatar
Catherine O'Gorman
4h

Thank you for all the hard work you do, Dr.Lee. I cannot understand why the so-called co- equal branches of government are so ineffectual in the US. Are they so afraid of this train wreck who is trying his best to destroy peace and stability in the world while trying to deflect from the Epstein files!!?? Why hasn't SCOTUS reined in this man??? Where are the Generals?? Are the people of America just sheeple who are allowing this crazy tyrant along with his genocidal buddy to bring us all to the abyss???

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Lloyd's avatar
Lloyd
3h

Thank you Dr Lee., your recommendations and your sense of urgency exactly what is needed. I did not know about the level of activity of the UN in Geneva. Agreed, pulll out of NY and isolate the U.S. / Israel- basically quarantine them. I agree 100%.

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