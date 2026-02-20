When I took a Yale professorship in 2003, after finishing my training at Harvard Medical School and the National Institute of Mental Health, I never expected I would be dismissed almost two decades later because of academic free speech. This was, furthermore, speech that the Yale Department of Psychiatry just two years earlier explicitly declared, in a public “State of the Department” address, it would support.

Internally, my faculty reviews had not changed since I was praised for “raising the stature of the Department to national and international levels.” One need not even go that far: few other medical faculty taught their own courses at the Law School, the College, the School of Graduate Studies, and the School of Public Health, having helped launch Yale’s Global Health Initiative from scratch. At Yale College, my seminar was the most popular in the Global Health Studies program, prompting the Education Studies program to recruit me as well, with over seventy students spilling into the hallway, hoping to be chosen for my twenty-student-capped course. And Yale Law School had me in its course catalog continuously for seventeen years, save for one semester I voluntarily took off to consult with the French government.

However, 2020 was an election year, and suddenly I was “unqualified” to teach medical students! (even though I never taught medical students before, but only fellows). Yale Law School, which under Heather Gerken retained an alleged sexual predator and his celebrity wife, as long as they were a “pipeline to the Supreme Court,” also went around scrubbing public articles of my 17-year teaching role at the Law School, demoting me to, “consultant”. The revolt of January 6, 2021, should reveal what the incumbent demanded; when Alan Dershowitz complained to Yale about me on Donald Trump’s behalf, I was swiftly dismissed without due process.

A Washington journalist had long ago warned that they would “find something” on me. I laughed then, stating, “There is nothing to find!”—to which he answered: “Then they will make up something.” This is indeed what happened.

I was “unethical” for having broken “the Goldwater rule,” even though it is a guild rule for American Psychiatric Association (APA) members only, and I had resigned from the APA in 2007 because of its pharmaceutical industry ties (a year later, the APA would be called before the Senate Judiciary Committee for corruption, having taken almost a third of its funding from pharmaceutical companies).

It did not matter that I was not under the APA’s jurisdiction; Yale would step in. And it did not matter that, whatever egregious “crime” I committed, the APA was doing it multifold (soon after Donald Trump’s first inauguration, the APA adjusted its “Goldwater rule” from “no formal opinion” to “no comment whatsoever” without examination—which should have been applied to me, also, since no one ever examined or even investigated me).

“It is not facts that matter in public relations,” the Washington journalist added: “It is what you can get the public to believe.”

And Yale played along. My department chair and my division head could not even face me; when I demanded an explanation, they hid.

The APA engaged in an obvious APA-New York Times-Yale conspiracy to discredit me on the Trump administration’s behalf, since I, along with some of the most renowned psychiatrists and psychologists in the country, was too close to helping the U.S. Congress implement the Twenty-Fifth Amendment.

I was raised in democratic America, and so for me facts, academic integrity, and the rule of law mattered, not might. Only in maximum-security prisons, in my experience, did the latter take precedence—producing environments of chaos, confusion, mayhem, and murder. Over my twenty-five-year career, however, I noticed “the rule of the jungle” gradually creeping into larger society, taking over corporations, then politics, and now even universities, including my beloved Yale.

Authoritarianism by definition means that “authority”, no matter how falsely obtained, will rule over the law, academic merit, and—yes—facts. And the APA, instead of protecting the public with its knowledge, like an insider trader, cashed in before anyone else. This is how it received unprecedented funding from the Trump administration and bought a brand new building on Capitol Hill.

A former dean of Yale Law School, who spent his career fiercely defending academic freedom, urged me to take action. I thus launched at his advice a lawsuit against my alma mater, in order to save it—and to save our country from ruin.

Yale, however, could not allow discovery to happen—which would include Dershowitz and his long line of academic interferences. Here is how things unfolded:

Amid Harvard Law School’s Laurence Tribe stating I had “an excellent case,” and former Chief White House Counsel Richard Painter greatly anticipating discovery on Dershowitz, I launched my lawsuit in March 2021.

A respected Connecticut federal judge was quickly moving me toward discovery, as he denied Yale’s repeated attempts to dismiss my case.

Then suddenly, without explanation, the respected federal judge was replaced by a newly-appointed, former magistrate judge (not even full judge), vetted under the Trump administration.

In August 2022, the junior judge dismissed my case, without addressing the federal question of free speech (Connecticut is one of the few states in which private universities are beholden to free speech, as if they were public institutions).

In September 2022, the junior judge was instantly promoted, surpassing even the respected senior judge, to the Second Circuit Court of Appeals.

In October 2022, I filed an appeal, but it went to the Second Circuit, where the junior judge was newly presiding.

In June 2023, the Second Circuit upheld their new colleague’s decision, again without addressing the federal question of free speech. This made the matter ineligible for appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

In order to have the case dismissed, Yale stated on the record that it had no obligation to academic freedom: its renowned Woodward Report was not for practical application. That year, Yale earned the Foundation for Individual Rights and Expression (FIRE) “Lifetime Censorship Award.” I warned that these actions presaged authoritarianism, and I was right: I would be only the first in a new era of academic repression unseen at Yale or elsewhere since the McCarthy era.

This is partly why as many as 100 Yale faculty members recently gathered to launch a campaign for academic freedom. They are demanding that explicit guarantees of academic freedom be added to the faculty handbook. The American Association of University Professors (AAUP) is an organization that defended me at the time of my dismissal. I hope Yale listens.

