Zoom Link: ‘Causes and Cures’
Class Today at 12 noon EST / 9 a.m. PST
11 hrs ago
•
Bandy X. Lee
2
1
Causes and Cures of Violence, Session 9
An Introductory Course in Violence Prevention
13 hrs ago
•
Bandy X. Lee
35
3
12
The Orwellian World of Alan Dershowitz
How does a Yale-Educated, Harvard-Bred Man Come to Interpret Up as Down and Black as White?
14 hrs ago
•
Bandy X. Lee
101
18
37
Recording of Presentation
Public Course with Dr. Lee on Saturdays at 12 noon EST/9 a.m. PST
Nov 24
•
Bandy X. Lee
20
9
Zoom Link: ‘Causes and Cures’
Class Today at 12 noon EST / 9 a.m. PST
Nov 22
•
Bandy X. Lee
4
1
Causes and Cures of Violence, Session 8
An Introductory Course in Violence Prevention
Nov 22
•
Bandy X. Lee
40
4
17
The Extremely Dangerous Trump-Musk Alliance
Mutual Admiration was Volatile, but Dominance-Submission will be Worse
Nov 22
•
Bandy X. Lee
102
27
48
MAJOR LANDMARK NATIONAL CONFERENCE ON THE HIDDEN EPIDEMIC OF FAMILY COURT VIOLENCE—AND HOW IT RELATES TO THE EPSTEIN FILES
A Major Cause of Compromises to Public Mental Health is Almost Unknown to the Public
Nov 19
•
Bandy X. Lee
94
16
39
Recording of Presentation
Public Course with Dr. Lee on Saturdays at 12 noon EST/9 a.m. PST
Nov 17
•
Bandy X. Lee
26
2
11
Zoom Link: ‘Causes and Cures’
Class Today at 12 noon EST / 9 a.m. PST
Nov 15
•
Bandy X. Lee
9
1
1
Causes and Cures of Violence, Session 7
An Introductory Course in Violence Prevention
Nov 15
•
Bandy X. Lee
42
11
14
‘And So It Begins’
The Need to Understand the Hidden Meaning of Donald Trump’s Cryptic Words
Nov 14
•
Bandy X. Lee
138
17
52
