The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Carla Frenchko's avatar
Carla Frenchko
1d

I don’t believe that trump has the capacity for insight or awareness of his behavior. Or he just will never admit it. But he definitely needs a psychiatric intervention.

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Black Raven's avatar
Black Raven
1d

The dark triad parasite needs to be forcefully removed from office. Because look at what his malignancy has done to the world. Pair that with his dementia and forget it! Natanyahu is the same way. We're living in the worse timeliness with all these malignant narcissistic psychopaths. And Congress doesn't do anything to stop the monster. What they're doing though, is trying to rig the voting 🗳 system and disenfranchise women from voting and minorities. They're all evil.

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