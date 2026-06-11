The Newsletter of Dr. Bandy X. Lee

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Jamie Kilcollin's avatar
Jamie Kilcollin
1d

My best guess: that some 80% of Americans are under some form of dark hypnosis; as in NLP( neuro-linguistic programming.

See : “The Cult of Trump” by Steven Hassen’s, PhD c2019, updated 2024. The best selling of several books on Trump’s cult(ck Amazon).

Ck Hassen’s Substack for archived and current articles( he no longer requires a paid subscription to view)

Or: Thom Hartmann’s “The Last American President “ for a summary history of Trump: from childhood, his parents, mentors, businesses and the fall of American capitalism. The agency we Citizens have and must use.

I see most Americans going about their normal routines, my siblings included, with little awareness or concern for more than the price of eggs/gas.

While our Country, climate, global stability and the new military strategies, refugees, clean water, hunger, wars, cabal of oligarchs and a host of other issues that should share the b’jesus out of us, while our # 1 planet is on the verge of going apocalyptic

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AndreaM's avatar
AndreaM
1d

Keep speaking out. There are many of us who see the situation for what it is. Even if others are living in denial.

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