I need not add to the voluminous descriptions of Donald Trump’s alarming behavior at his recent “Meet the Press” interview. As I have said repeatedly, rage outbursts will only escalate—until we choose to intervene properly. There is no avoidance of this fact.

World War III has already begun, because of one man’s inability to negotiate or to accept defeat. He does not understand that his empty threats—especially those intended to escape reality—are no match against an opponent’s years of actual preparation.

There is a reason why I made the theme of my Yale conference our “duty to warn,” instead of accepting the establishment’s assertion that the public could see everything we saw. They do, of course, but it was our duty to add professional commentary and recommendations, just as any other experts would about their field of expertise.

There is a reason why I titled our bestselling book as I did, as “the dangerous case,” instead of mental illness, as the public was expecting, of which some opportunistic publicity-mongers took advantage. It is because what we needed was not endless descriptions and “entertainment” but intervention.

Senior colleagues who understood what I was doing complimented me for phrasing things “brilliantly”, going around intricate ethical issues. All this did not matter, of course, when the American Psychiatric Association brought its sledgehammer against the delicate china shop we set up, to call us “unethical”—led by another publicity-monger, Jeffrey Lieberman.

The point, however, is that the truth is catching up. Those who have wished to avoid confronting a serious presidential psychiatric crisis can no longer escape reality, those who have doubled down in their denial in order not to admit that they made a mistake, and those who have made a devil’s pact in corrupt opportunism, are about to go down with the ship.

The question now is, will the healthy side of us take the action necessary to save ourselves from annihilation? The ultimate question before us is one of mental health versus disease.

Obviously, White House-employed, subordinate to commander-in-chief Capt. Sean Barbabella, an osteopathic doctor, made a fraudulent claim when he announced—about a Tuesday exam on a Friday evening, to avoid all significant news coverage—that his boss was “fully fit to carry out all duties of the Commander-in-Chief and Head of State.” Since Donald Trump’s first White House physician, Ronny Jackson, made similar fraudulent claims and did not lose his medical license, but was promoted first for a secretary position—and when his own checkered past disqualified him, for a seat in the U.S. Congress—do we expect anything else?

Such White House physicians’ pronouncement are worse than not being made, matching a “president” who is worse than not having a president at all.

This is why 36 of the most eminent medical experts, including Nobel laureates and former department chairs, came forward with their congressional statement that Donald Trump must be lawfully removed for medical reasons—far before this episode, drafted even before the criminal war on Iran began.

This is why 20 psychological doctors wrote a letter to Dr. Barbabella, highlighting the statement by the 36 eminent medical experts and urging the White House doctor to keep with medical ethics.

This is why foremost constitutional scholar Bruce Fein and former presidential candidate Ralph Nader wrote an open letter, based on the statement by the 36 medical experts, urging Congress to begin holding hearings right away.

This is also why economist and highly-respected advisor to governments Jeffrey Sachs enlisted a handful of his colleague psychiatrists, urging congressional leadership to take back their war powers and to remove Donald Trump’s access to nuclear weapons, while pursuing the 25th Amendment.

And finally, this is why I, as president of the World Mental Health Coalition and editor of The Dangerous Case of Donald Trump, enlisted members of the public to solicit the four former living presidents to use their moral authority to encourage military personnel not to obey unlawful orders. Three of the four former presidents have recently spoken publicly, but none have galvanized the others to take the kind of bold step we recommended, to preserve society and to perpetuate the human species.

Columnist Jennifer Rubin, in all her commentary about Donald Trump’s mental health, has finally mentioned us, but only in passing. Still, this is more than most commentators (has anyone yet paralleled mental health experts in accuracy of their assessment and prediction of the dangers?—yet, they continue to act as if they know as much as the experts and expertise is unnecessary).

As a result, we must be clear: we are in a more dire situation than ever. This nonprofit fundraiser summarizes it better than any article:

[C]lips of Trump storming out of an interview with NBC reporter Kristen Welker of Meet the Press went viral. ﻿During the interview, after pushback from Welker on Trump’s claims that elections are rigged, he completely lost it—taking off his microphone, spiking it into the ground, stomping on it, calling Welker “crooked or stupid,” and then storming off the set.

This latest episode is just further evidence of Donald Trump’s unraveling and it’s becoming increasingly violent and dangerous. ﻿He has suspicious bruises on his hands, swollen ankles, and has routinely made visits to Walter Reed hospital for undisclosed reasons. He has bragged about passing multiple “cognitive tests” during the past two years, not realizing he’s admitting something far more damning. Doctors don’t administer cognitive tests that frequently to check if you’re fine. They do it to track how fast you’re declining. He now routinely falls asleep on camera during White House events during the day, while posting hundreds of times on social media throughout the night into early morning hours—posting AI generated pictures of himself as Jesus, threatening to wipe out the entire Iranian civilization, and so much more. Early in May, 36 prominent doctors signed a letter warning about Trump’s “rapidly worsening, reality-untethered, increasingly dangerous decline.” They urged cabinet officials to limit his access to the nuclear codes and called on them to invoke the 25th amendment:

… We won’t hold our breath and hope for the sycophants surrounding Trump to save us. Trump is declining, and that makes him more dangerous, not less. An unhinged president with a grudge and nothing left to lose is pulling every lever he can to rig the midterms, cement his legacy, and make his vision for America permanent before the clock runs out. That’s why we’re fighting on every front…. And we’re doing it all at a scale we’ve never attempted before.

We should all do so.

Announcement:

Dr. Bandy X. Lee will hold her next “Emergency Psychiatric Meeting” on Wednesday, June 17, 2026, at 12 noon EDT / 9 a.m. PDT. The next planning meeting for Survival University (on public education and prevention, not on emergencies) will take place on Friday, June 26, 2026, at 1 p.m. EDT / 10 a.m. PDT. A paid subscription will automatically include you in both invitations.